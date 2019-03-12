A Saudi flight was forced to turn around after a passenger realized her baby wasn’t on it

A flight from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia was forced to turn around after a passenger realised her baby was not onboard.

Do you ever get that feeling that you’re forgetting something?

One passenger onboard a Saudia flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia felt just that when she realised her baby wasn’t onboard with her.

According to Gulf News, Flight SV832 was forced to turn around when the mother told cabin crew she had forgotten her baby in the terminal.

A video showing the pilot making the bizarre request to return to King Abdul Aziz International Airport has since gone viral.

In a mixture of Arabic and English, the pilot can be heard asking: “May God be with us. Can we come back?”

Bewildered air traffic control staff can be heard saying: “This flight is requesting to come back … a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.”

They then ask the pilot to confirm his reason for returning, to which he replies: “A passenger has left her baby in the terminal and she is refusing to continue the flight.”

There is a dazed pause before air traffic control replies: “OK, head back to the gate.

“This is totally a new one for us.”

The caption over the video reads: “The pilot had to turn around after a passenger forgot her eldest child,” according to INSIDER’s translation.

It is not clear from the video whether the plane was already in the air before it requested to return to the airport.

Saudia airlines did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Although the video appears to suggest that the woman forgot her baby in the boarding area, Saudi Twitter user Fahad M. Al Barrak said that the woman had actually left her baby with her sister, who had boarded the wrong bus at the airport.

Just to clarify and not to blame the mom unitarily, the baby was with her sister and they were in two different buses, her sister and the baby went by mistake to Jakarta flight and then she returned to the terminal. — Fahad M. AlBarrak (@FahadAIBarrak) March 11, 2019

It is very rare for a flight to turn around in mid-air for anything other than technical or passenger health reasons, The Guardian reported.

Most recently, a flight from New Zealand to China had to turn around after three hours in the air, and it could be because of an incendiary dispute over whether Taiwan is a real country.