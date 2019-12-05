Saudi King meetings which resulted in ‘between US$100 million and US$200 million’ of personal donations were arranged by Jho Low, Najib says

In his testimony, Najib said that Jho Low had told him that then Saudi King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud was impressed with Malaysia’s moderate Islam, and wanted to support his leadership through personal donations. The Straits Times

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak said that the meetings between him and Saudi Arabia’s late monarch, King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud, was arranged by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The meetings between the former premier and King Abdullah took place during a series of visits to Riyadh and Jeddah.

Najib said in his testimony that Low – or Jho Low – had told him that King Abdullah was impressed with Malaysia’s moderate Islam and equality between Muslims and non-Muslims, Bernama reported.

Bernama quoted Najib saying: “According to Jho Low, King Abdullah wanted to confer me Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, King Abdulaziz Order of Merit (1st Class) during my visit in January 2010.”

The 66-year-old added that in mid-2010, Low told him that King Abdullah wanted to support Najib’s leadership in the form of personal donations.

“From 2011 until 2014, I received a huge amount of money that I believed was a donation from King Abdullah as a sign of his support. Jho Low was the connection in the matter and I believed he arranged the donations for the Saudi royal family,” The Star quoted Najib as saying.

He said that Low informed him that the donation “could be between US$100 million and US$200 million”, The Star reported.

When asked by his lawyer, Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, if he was surprised by the large amount, Bernama quoted Najib saying: “It may seem like a lot but I know the Saudi royal family is known for their generosity.”

The ex-PM was testifying in his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds, after a High Court judge ordered it on Nov 11.

The case forms part of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

