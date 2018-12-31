More than 11,000 pounds of sausage are being recalled after people complained about finding metal in their meat

caption A second sausage recall is hitting the United States. source Michael Dodge/Getty Images

More than 11,000 pounds of sausage are being recalled due to concerns regarding metal in the meat.

R. L. Zeigler Co. announced it would be recalling 11,664 pounds of poultry and meat sausage products on Sunday.

Earlier in December, more than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links were recalled due to metal contamination.

On Sunday, R. L. Zeigler Co. announced it would be recalling 11,664 pounds of poultry and meat sausage products due to concerns that they may contain pieces of metal.

The company is recalling RTE Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items produced on November 29. The 24-ounce packages of Red Hot sausages have the use-by date of January 24, 2019.

R. L. Zeigler was alerted to the potential problems after two customers complained after receiving contaminated products in December. So far, there have not been any confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions to the sausages.

Earlier in December, CTI Foods LLC recalled roughly 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links due to concerns they may contain pieces of metal. The US Department of Agriculture discovered the problem with the Jimmy Dean sausages when it was notified that CTI Foods had received five complaints from people regarding metal pieces in the sausage links.

If you have purchased either of the recalled sausages, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service encourages throwing the product away immediately or returning it to the store where it was purchased.