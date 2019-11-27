‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie is recovering after her 2-year-old son threw a toy train at her, tearing her retina and causing her to almost go blind in one eye

caption Savannah Guthrie is seen anchoring the ‘Today’ show on November 21, 2017. source NBC/Getty

Savannah Guthrie called into the “Today” show on Wednesday to explain why she has been off the desk the past two days.

Guthrie said that her 2-year-old son Charley hit her in the eye with a toy truck, causing a tear in her retina.

She has been undergoing laser treatments to repair the retina and hopes to be back to work in time to cover the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

‘Today’ co-host Savannah Guthrie has been out of work these last two days thanks to an accident involving her toddler son.

Guthrie called into the show Wednesday morning to explain what happened. Last week, 2-year-old Charley “threw a toy train right at my eye and tore my retina.”

“I lost vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious,” Guthrie said. “They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to take it easy.”

Get well soon! @SavannahGuthrie is on the phone to give more insight on the eye injury she sustained after her son threw a toy truck that tore the retina in one of her eyes. @DrNatalieTV is also here to help explain the healing process and what she can expect. pic.twitter.com/7Tvj58rtY7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 27, 2019

When she appeared on the ‘Today’ show Monday morning, Guthrie was wearing glasses. After work she started undergoing laser procedures to repair the retina. Thankfully, the retina only tore and did not detach completely, which could have caused permanent vision loss.

She says doctors are now hopeful that laser treatments will weld the retina back in place, and she can avoid surgery. She has been off work since Tuesday, but is hopeful to be back in time to cover the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Charley, meanwhile, remains blissfully ignorant of the severity of the injury.

“He’s 2, so he doesn’t really know what he did, and of course I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad about it,” Guthrie said. “I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her, and he came running in and said, ‘I did it! I did it!’ He was very proud of himself.”