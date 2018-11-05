11 ways you’re wasting money on hotel rooms — and how to save instead

caption Utilize all options for saving money. source The Langham London

Travel isn’t cheap, but getting away can be cheaper if you’re more conscientious about the ways you’re wasting money on booking hotel rooms. Accommodations may be the most expensive part of any trip, but there are tons of ways to save money – and prevent yourself from wasting money when choosing a hotel for your next getaway.

We talked to travel experts and veterans to share the best tips for not wasting money the next time you need a bed away from home to sleep in.

Booking through discount sites.

caption Oftentimes, the cheapest way to book the hotel is through the actual hotel. source fhotels / Flickr

“Travelers often book through the big box sites that allow them to search across multiple hotel chains. That’s a mistake,” said travel blogger Veronica Hanson. “Hotels should always be booked through the hotel website directly. Prices are almost always cheaper when booking through the hotel.” And if it’s not, ask for a price match, which is advantageous to a hotel.

“[Third-party sites] typically charge a commission of 10% to 30% for bookings made through their website, and when all is said and done, that extra cost is something the consumer will be coughing up,” explained Matt Baer, CEO and founder of KeyoCoin. “It may be possible to bag a discount or negotiate extra perks if you skip the intermediary altogether and speak directly to the property itself.”

Forgetting to use a cash back site.

caption Get the commission back. source TopCashBack

“Most people could be saving between 4% and 12% on the cost of their hotels simply by using a cashback website,” said travel blogger James Cave. “Hotel booking websites like Expedia pay other websites a commission for customers that they send their way.

“Rather than keep the commission, cashback websites like eBates and Topcashback give the cash back to you in the form of Amazon vouchers or good old-fashioned cash. It’s so easy you’ll wish you had been doing this all along.”

Not enrolling in rewards programs.

caption Reward programs are usually free. source Flickr/Kassandra Bay Resort & SPA

No matter how frequent or infrequent a traveler you are, you need to sign up for hotel loyalty programs, which are, essentially, free money. And many rewards programs come with perks, like faster WiFi or turndown service.

Signing up is as easy as giving your name, email and perhaps a few other details, and you’ll accrue credit for discounts or free nights. To save time when you’re booking your next hotel, enroll in popular programs like Starwood Preferred Guest, Hilton Honors, Marriott Rewards, and IHG Rewards before your stay.

Not claiming rewards during your stay.

caption You can add your loyalty number any time. source racorn/Shutterstock

Forgot to book with your loyalty number? Just call the hotel and ask that your loyalty account be added to your reservation.

Not staying loyal to a hotel brand.

caption Going back to the same hotel chain will save you money in the long run. source http://www.lvhilton.com/Hotel/gallery

Once you are a rewards member to a certain hotel group, try and stay with their properties as much as possible, in order to accrue points and status. Some programs even give loyal guests free money to spend at the hotel or perks like an early check-in or late check-out, which can certainly save you cash when you just need somewhere to spend time.

Ignoring extended-stay perks

caption Hotels can give discounts for extended stays and special occasions. source araelf/ iStock

Staying longer than a few nights? Some hotels offer a fourth night free after three nights or discounts for week-long rates – be in touch directly with a hotel to see how they can help you if you’ll be staying a while. Some hotels even give birthday or anniversary discounts, so don’t be shy about mentioning special occasions.

Overspending on parking.

caption Parking at the hotel may not be the cheapest option. source Jim Edwards

A hotel may seem like its a reasonable rate, but when you pull up to the front door, $65/night for parking may add a ton to your total. Research parking options (is there free street parking or a cheaper garage nearby) and pricing before booking a room.

Paying for facilities you’ll never use.

caption Make sure you can use amenities at boutique hotels. source Flickr / Dirk Vorderstraße

Sure, that awesome-looking boutique hotel may have amazing reviews, but is that for the rooms or the pool with the best view in town? Beware of booking a property renowned for seasonal perks that may not be available when you visit. On the other end of the spectrum, a hotel may offer steep discounts when their main attraction isn’t usable – so it doesn’t hurt to compare pricing.

Paying resort fees.

caption Make sure you know what fees you are being charged. source Grand Velas Los Cabos/Facebook

It’s common for hotels in vacation towns to charge “resort fees” which cover, well, maybe nothing. Even if your property isn’t billed as a resort, look into additional fees before you book, so you’re not slapped with a surprise daily charge when you check out.

Booking too soon.

caption Book seven-10 days before your flight. source ImYanis / Shutterstock

“Book your hotel room between a seven-10 day period before your flight,” said Chizoba Anyaoha, Founder of TravSolo. “Hotels tend to reduce their prices around this time due to fear of losing money from potential vacant rooms.”

Apps like HotWire and HotelTonight can also help you find day-of accommodations at a lower price.

Forgetting about alternative options.

caption Look at other options before booking. source OhmZ/iStock

Staying in a hotel may be your go-to accommodation when you’re out of town, but short-term home rentals (even for one night) and hostels may be better options, especially if you’re just looking for a place to crash. Both usually have kitchens or kitchenettes, so you can also prepare your own meals, saving more money.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.