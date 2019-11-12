‘Save the baby’s life’: Russian model posts story about King Solomon in a not-so-subtle jibe at Kelantan Sultan

Some netizens believe the post references the model’s alleged paternity petition in a Russian court involving a DNA test. Instagram/rihanapetra

As the bitter and acrimonious battle wages between Oksana Voevodina and Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V over the true identity of their baby’s father, the Russian model has taken to Instagram to criticise the former King’s behaviour.

Voevodina, who converted to Islam last year, posted a fresh picture of herself and son Ismail Leon on on Friday (Nov 8), and in her caption recounted the Judgement of Solomon, a well-known tale from the Hebrew Bible.

In the tale, a wise judge – King Solomon of Israel (known in Islam as Prophet Suleiman) – deduces the true parent of a baby in a dispute by testing parental love.

“King Solomon ruled between two women both claiming to be the mother of a baby. The two mothers lived in the same house, where each mother cared for an infant son. One of the babies died, and each woman identified the remaining baby as her own,” the former Miss Moscow wrote.

“Solomon tried to solve this conflict by suggesting they cut the baby in two, with each woman in the proposed arrangement receiving half. One mother was content with Solomon’s proposal, indicating that if she couldn’t have the baby, then neither of them should.

“However, the other woman looked to Solomon, pleading, ‘Please, my lord, give her the living baby! Don’t kill him!'”

“Once the mothers revealed their true feelings, Solomon could discern the true mother from the fraud,” Voevodina added.

She added that a mother would give up her child “if that’s what was deemed necessary to save the baby’s life.”

She finished with the reflection that Solomon’s approach was simply “a way to really discover how (much) you really care for something”.

Some netizens were confused by the caption, with several asking Voevodina if she intended to give up the child to the Sultan’s next wife.

Most, however, believed the post referenced the model’s alleged paternity petition in a Russian court, filed in October, to determine the child’s biological father.

Read also: ‘100% his father’s look’: netizens now rallying behind Kelantan Sultan’s ex-wife after she posted photos of son online

“Justice will always be on your side if that child is truly a prince of Kelantan,” one commenter said, while another added that “sooner or later, the truth would always come out”.

“A beautiful story for those who understand… denial of responsibility is a big sin,” commented a third.

Voevodina’s post comes just four days after the Sultan reportedly offered £272,600 (RM1.5 million) for mother and son never to contact him again, Daily Mail reported.

Under the (rejected) deal, Voevodina must delete all photos of the Sutlan, raise Leon a Sunni Muslim, and send him to religious schools. In addition, the Sultan will not admit paternity or make the boy heir to the Kelantan throne, Daily Mail said.

After the model revealed Leon’s face on Instagram on Nov 2, Muhammad V – who previously said on video that having a child was his greatest priority – claimed the boy did not look like him, and could be “the son of any Asian man”, Daily Mail said in a separate report.

The Sultan allegedly disowned the child in July this year, with his lawyer saying there was “no objective evidence, as yet, as to the biological father of the child”.

Daily Mail previously reported that palace insiders believed the boy was named after Voevodina’s close Russian friend, Leonid Zasukhin.

TIMELINE: Inside the fairytale romance between Sultan Muhammad V and Russian model Rihana, which crumbled in months and left her a single mum

“You are my bunny,” Sultan says in leaked wedding video

Separately, Daily Mail also published a video of the couple’s lavish wedding on Tuesday (Nov 12).

In the clip, Voevodina, addressing the Sultan while wearing an enormous wedding gown, promised to “be a nice wife” and a “good mother to our future children”.

“I promise to love and be with you in happiness and in sadness,” she adds, to which the Sultan replied: “Thank you, my bunny!”

Neither the Kelantan Palace nor the Sultan’s lawyers have commented on Daily Mail’s claims that Muhmmad V divorced Voevodina over their leaked Moscow wedding, which sources said he had wanted to keep secret.

Read also: Here’s everything we know about the Russian model who’s married to Malaysia’s King