Tiffani Thiessen said fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot

“Saved by the Bell” will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and the classic teen sitcom has enjoyed a lasting legacy through reruns, syndication, and streaming services.

Tiffani Thiessen said she understands why fans think the show is so nostalgic, but according to her, a reboot will likely never happen with the original cast.

She does have some beloved items from her time as Kelly Kapowski and has remained friendly with many of the cast members.

With so many beloved movies and TV shows getting the reboot treatment these days, it’s no surprise why “Saved by the Bell” fans want to see the show brought back in some way.

As we near the 30th anniversary of the classic teen sitcom, Tiffani Thiessen, who famously played Bayside’s head cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, revealed that a reboot with the original cast will likely never happen.

INSIDER chatted with Thiessen at an event announcing her partnership with Happy Egg Co. in New York City, and asked her whether fans can expect her to bring back Kelly’s pom poms anytime soon.

Thiessen doesn’t expect a reboot of “Saved By the Bell” anytime soon

She said, “So many of us are on different networks doing different things, and I know that it’s famous [right now] to get a reboot going. We’re all working and doing other things.”

Her cast members, however, have spoken about the possibility of a reboot in the past.

In August, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Bayside hunk Zack Morris, told Fox News, “I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time,” adding, “There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice,” of the popular reboot trend these days. He gave a glimmer of hope by saying, “But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

Then, in October, Mario Lopez, who played charmer A.C. Slater, told Us Weekly, “As far as a reboot, I’ve got so much stuff going on. But if there is a clever way to pull it off, I’ve always got a hustler mentality. I’m willing to be open to it if it’s smart.”

A few weeks later, Elizabeth Berkley, who played heroine Jessie Spano, told Us Weekly, “I say never say never, but if they do it, it has to be done right. It’s such a beloved property and it means a lot to people in their lives and growing up with it so they have to handle it right.”She added, “I would [consider it] if it was done right, for sure. But we’d all have to be, we need the stamp of everyone’s heartbeat because that’s what made that show.”

Die-hard fans will remember that most of the original cast members have reunited in recent years. Back in 2009, People magazine got much of the gang back together for a reunion honoring the show’s 20th anniversary, and they teamed up again in 2015 for an epic reunion with Jimmy Fallon, where they dressed as their characters and roamed the halls of their old stomping grounds one more time.

And according to Thiessen, that’s seemingly enough. She said, “We’ve had moments that, to us, were great. … “Why ruin it?” she joked, “Let’s not go back. Who wants to see a bunch of old people [at Bayside High]?”

But she said she understands the sentimental value of the show: “It’s nostalgic, and I’m nostalgic about certain things too, so I get that feeling of wanting to [bring it back], but I can pretty much promise you it is not going to happen.”

She added that it’s “good for the people who are doing [reboots] – or have done them – but it’s not for us.”

Still, with so many of the ’80s and ’90s styles she wore back then coming back around, INSIDER asked if she would rock any of Kelly Kapowski’s style staples.

She said, “I still have a couple of my cast jackets and a pair of jeans that are in a lot of photos I took, that are painted and signed by the whole cast. Isn’t that crazy? I have a few things, but most importantly, the great memories.”

