Savills Vietnam To Manage Samsora Premier 105

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 7 June 2019 – Savills Vietnam has been appointed the property management agent for Samsora Premier 105, an apartment and shopping centre complex at 105 Chu Van An, Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Following a signing ceremony with Sai Gon — Ha Noi Investment JSC (developer of the project), Savills Vietnam will begin providing management and operation services for the 37-level mixed-use development Samsora Premier 105 from mid-2019.





At the event, Mr Nguyen Hong Hai — General Director of Sai Gon — Ha Noi Investment JSC shared: “Savills is a world-class brand in advisory, management residential and commercial complexes. By appointing Savills as the management agent for Samsora Premier 105, the developer is committed to providing the best project value, service quality and class for residents. Following this signing ceremony, management teams will quickly implement pre-handover preparations for the apartments and pre-launch activities for the shopping centre to welcome residents in Q3/2019.”

According to Ms Vu Kieu Hanh — Director of Property Management, Savills Hanoi: “Savills Vietnam is honoured to be chosen as the property management agent for Samsora Premier 105. The project is an exciting addition to our residential property management portfolio; we will also implement SPMS (Savills Property Management Solutions) — our property management software — at Samsora Premier 105. The application of SPMS is expected to increase management efficiencies for all stakeholders.”

Samsora Premier 105 is a Japanese-style project located in the centre of Ha Dong District, owned by Sai Gon — Ha Noi Investment JSC and developed by Samland. The 37-level complex consists of a 6-storey shopping centre and 29-levels of modern apartments and amenities. At the “Ceremony for Market Leading Projects” hosted by Vietnam Investment Review in March 2019, Samsora Premier 105 was nominated for the ‘Green & Smart Project 2018’.

Samsora Premier 105 is one of the newest additions to the portfolio of more than 90 projects managed and operated by Savills – the leading property agent in Vietnam with 5 million sqm residential and commercial area under management across the country.

Official project website: www.samsora105.vn

Savills Vietnam

Savills Vietnam is the largest and most experienced real estate practice with offices in Hanoi, Danang and Ho Chi Minh City. The company provides comprehensive property services such as: Residential Sales, Commercial Leasing, Residential Leasing, Research & Consultancy, Valuation & Feasibility Study, Banking & Corporate Services, Investment Brokerage & Advisory, Retail Consultancy & Leasing, Property & Asset Management, Tenant Advisory & Representation, Industrial Consultancy & Leasing, Marketing & Creative services. Savills Vietnam has won the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2015 – 2016 for “Best Real Estate Agency in Vietnam”, and “Best Property Consultancy in Vietnam”. With over 20 years of operations and growth in Vietnam, Savills is proud to be the most established real estate consultancy firm, providing the most comprehensive data and insights of the local property market development. Currently, Savills Vietnam consists of around 800 experienced and professional staff nationwide and the number continues to grow.