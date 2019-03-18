Savvy professionals in demand to progress Fintech and digital transformation in 2019: Michael Page Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 March 2019 – Global professional recruitment consultancy released its Michael Page Malaysia Salary Benchmark 2019 citing keen interest from companies to attract professionals within Big Data, data science, consumer insights and data warehousing.





May Wah Chan, Director at Michael Page Malaysia comments, “Malaysia’s digital economy is on the fast track for 2019 which have led to the spike in demand for these key positions. Across industries, companies looking to ride the wave of digital transformation to ramp up efficiency and productivity is creating more pressure on the country’s already tight candidate pool.”





As a result, talent movement in the technology space is anticipated to be exceedingly swift where professionals will experience concurrent multiple offers. The report indicates a 30% increase in the number of technology jobs posted in Malaysia in the last 12 months. Successful job movers in this space can expect a 10 to 22% salary increase.





Malaysia’s development around ecommerce also posts exciting job prospects in 2019. With heavy investments from market leaders, Grab and Alibaba, this has given rise to the need for cybersecurity experts.





The country is moving rapidly towards a cashless society. WeChat mobile wallet is now live in the country, which marks the service’s first expansion outside of China and Hong Kong. Together with Alipay and Samsung Pay, these players will disrupt Malaysia’s e-payments space.





Malaysia’s rapid Fintech development in tandem with Bank Negara’s vision to evolve Malaysia into a complete digital payment society, has sparked a boost in mobile applications, artificial intelligence and robotics.





May Wah observes, “Financial services institutions are on a clear drive to enhance user experience in order to keep their competitive edge. In order to achieve this, they have turned their investment towards technology and the talent required to effectively implement mobile banking and virtual customer service platforms. Staying ahead with technological advancements is also the key to attracting professionals who regard this exposure as important career development.”





Editor’s Notes: Data for the report is derived from our proprietary database capturing job advertisements and placements mainly through 2018 and other PageGroup studies. Information is then validated against insights from our leaders’ and consultants’ interactions with clients and candidates.





For more information and media interviews with our spokespeople, please contact Germaine Lim germainelim@michaelpage.com.sg or +65 9710 1760.