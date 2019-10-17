4 guys tried the cleverly designed, supportive underwear from Saxx — here’s how each style stacked up

source SAXX

Men’s underwear can either be crowding or an all-out free-for-all affair. Neither ends up being too comfortable, but Saxx is out to change that.

Saxx‘s proprietary Ballpark Pouch is designed to hold everything in place while keeping chafing, bunching, and perspiration at bay.

We tried out a few of the brand’s styles – find our reviews below.

Gentlemen, if you’ve had trouble finding and wearing underwear you can bear, know this: You’re not alone. Some underwear, like certain briefs, can be a horrendous besiege on the groin and everything therein. But then again, more accommodating boxer briefs can result in a bunched-up, tangled, and constrictive mess, too. Where, oh where is that enigmatic middle ground?

Saxx, an explicatively named underwear brand, has moved the ball forward ever so slightly for all of mankind with their proprietary “Ballpark Pouch” design, a simple-but-still-somehow-novel innovation that creates a pouch for, well, your pouch.

Designed to keep things in place, but not too firmly, the Ballpark Pouch is designed to reduce chaffing and perspiration while increasing breathability.

A few of the gents on the Insider Picks team went ahead and tried them out. Below, you’ll find our thoughts.

Vibe Boxer Brief

The best thing I can say after testing out Saxx’ Vibe underwear a few times is that I didn’t notice them at all throughout the day. I didn’t experience any uncomfortable riding up or waistband pressure points by the end of the day.

Plus, after a few tumbles in my washer and dryer the underwear have maintained the trademark fabric softness that garners the high price tag. Admittedly, the marketing might be overkill, but they are definitely a high-quality boxer brief that I don’t have to think about once I put them on in the morning. – Daniel Bakst, Insider Picks Content Producer

Quest Loose Cannon Loose Fit Boxer

I tried a few pairs of Saxx out before I found one suited me. The first ones all felt like compression shorts, and while maybe breathable, felt uncomfortable and even stifling. Some people, whom I might venture to call masochists, seem to appreciate that. Maybe this is merely a personal preference, but such constriction, or confinement of any sort, just won’t do for me. However, compared with regular cotton and other synthetic briefs (especially compression shorts), I’ll readily concede that they were still far more comfortable.

The pair I’ve settled on continuing to wear is the “Quest Loose Cannon,” which, as the name suggests, gives one’s parts a room of their own, dubbed the “Ballpark Pouch.”

“Ballpark Pouch” may be a bit silly where branding is concerned, but then so is “Saxx,” at least in my book. If you can get past all that, along with the price tag (upwards of $25 a pair), then a whole wide world of breathable, featherlight boxers and briefs awaits. I’ll be picking up a pair or two more as I can. – Owen Burke, Insider Picks Reporter

I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed these boxers. They were soft but not the uncomfortable, silky-soft type, which usually feels weird on my skin. They had great support that made it pleasant to wear throughout the day. Washing and drying these worked out just fine – I didn’t need to give them any special treatment. I highly recommend them and will definitely enjoy this pair of Saxx boxers for a while. – Shalom Goodman, Insider Picks SEO Fellow

Ultra Boxer Brief

Aside from Saxx giving the underwear and technology funny names like “Sock Monkey” and “Ballpark Pouch,” the brand is pretty serious about making better underwear for men. After the first wear, I was thoroughly impressed me with the quality and comfort. The material is so soft that you barely notice they’re on when you’re dressed.

I’ve worn other underwear with similar support systems as the Ballpark Pouch, but I like Saxx’s version best because it still manages to include a fly opening. I’ve amassed an insane amount of boxer briefs from testing countless brands for Insider Picks, so I can go a relatively long time without doing laundry, but Saxx is the pair I want to wash immediately so I can wear it again. I’ve washed and dried them a handful of times already and they fit just as well as when I got them. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks Reporter

The material of this pair was a little softer than I prefer, but I found them surprisingly supportive, more in line with what I expect from a heavier material. The light and breathable material made them fantastic to wear during a couple of the temperature peaks this summer. – Adam Burakowski, Insider Picks Director of Partnerships

Undercover Briefs

Without revealing too much of my medical history, I suffer from contact dermatitis in my nether regions – it’s something common that many men go through (or, at least, that’s what my dermatologist told me). This occurs if I wear underwear that isn’t breathable and has fabric that cuts into my skin, particular with briefs. I’ve tried many types of underwear that either use moisture-wicking material or have an innovative pouch design (or both) and my favorite in the past few years has been underwear from Saxx. The fabric is soft and the Ballpark Pouch provides some breathing room.

I usually wear Saxx trunks and boxer briefs, so for this test, I thought I’d try the briefs (tighty whities, if you will, although I got the Undercover Briefs in black). It delivered the same experience except for less leg coverage. If you prefer briefs over boxers, I found the Undercover briefs to be very comfortable, and the quality remained intact after a few washes. If I had to complain, it would be that Saxx products (and other types of “high-tech” underwear) are expensive. However, the relief they provide for my sensitive skin is worth the cost. – Les Shu, Insider Picks Buying Guides Editor