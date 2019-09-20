Say bye to Singapore’s tallest Merlion – the Sentosa icon will open for the last time on Oct 20

Sentosa’s 37m-tall Merlion is going to be no more. The Straits Times

In a fast-moving place like Singapore, hardly anything stays the same for too long. This time, one of Singapore’s most iconic tourist attractions is saying goodbye.

In a press release on Friday (Sept 20), One Faber Group announced that the Sentosa Merlion’s last day of operations will be on October 20.

According to The Straits Times, the Sentosa Merlion will be demolished by year-end.

It will make way for the S$90 million Sentosa Sensoryscape project, which includes a themed thoroughfare linking Sentosa’s north and south shores. This is part redevelopment plans to rejuvenate Singapore’s southern tourist attractions, The Straits Times reported.

To encourage Singaporeans to relive their nostalgia at the 37m-tall landmark, the One Faber is offering tickets at half-price to residents and permanent residents from September 21 till the day it closes. The usual price for an adult ticket is S$15, and S$12.50 for a child ticket.

There is a condition though: You’ll need to book your tickets on the official website.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above can enter for free if they produce their NRIC for proof of age.

As part of its farewell, Sentosa Merlion will host a special edition of the Sentosa Merlion Magic Lights show four times nightly: 7.45pm, 8.20pm, 8.55pm, and 9.30pm.

Impressive S$8 million project

It will also have interactive games, Instagrammable photo points and other activities from 10am to 10pm throughout the month.

According to a 2002 Sunday Times article on Merlion statues found across Singapore, Sentosa’s version of the mythical creature was built in 1996 by Australian artist James Martin.

With 320 scales on its tail and two viewing galleries, it cost S$8 million to build and offers views as far away as Indonesia on a clear day.

When it was completed, the majestic creature was embedded with 16,000 fibre optic lights, and emitted smoke from its nostrils. It was even accompanied by a roaring sound, and till this day, shoots laser beams from its eyes.

