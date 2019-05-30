The scammer would post fake screenshots of a WhatsApp verification message in group chats. Pixabay

Scammers are infiltrating their victims’ group chats by pretending to be a member of the group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (May 29).

In such cases, a scammer would first take control of a victim’s WhatsApp account, and then pretend to warn the victim’s contacts of WhatsApp scams by posting a fake screenshot of a WhatsApp verification message.

At the same time, the scammer would use another device to try and log in to the WhatsApp accounts of the chat group members, prompting them to receive verification messages as well.

The con artist will then lure the chat group members into post screenshots of their verification codes in the chat group. Their accounts will subsequently become compromised as well.

In a statement, the police warned the public not to share their verification codes with anyone, and to beware of suspicious messages, including those from their WhatsApp contacts.

And while you should always verify the authenticity of any request made by a contact, you should not do so through the same platform as your account may already be compromised.

Police also urged WhatsApp users to set up the Two-Step Verification’ feature on their accounts.

This will allow users to recover their account if it becomes compromised.

Read also: