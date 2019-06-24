Meet Scamp the Tramp, the World’s Ugliest Dog

caption Scamp The Tramp is seen on stage after being announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition. source JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

A new World’s Ugliest Dog has been crowned, and his name is Scamp The Tramp.

The dog, a former stray, was officially given the title on Friday at the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

According to his bio on the competition website, Scamp has worked as a pet therapist for the last seven years.

He out-competed over a dozen other Good Boys.

It was a ruff competition!

Please, everyone, take a gander at the new reigning champion.

caption Darlene Wright holds up Scamp the Tramp as it is announced that he won first prize in the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California source JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

According to his bio on the competition website, Scamp’s owner “rescued him at his last hour from a Los Angeles animal shelter.” Previously, he lived on the streets of Compton, Yvonne Morones explained.

“It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice,” Morones told CNN . “There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start … It was like he knew he had found his forever home.”

Scamp the Tramp is known for his distinct coat. His “hair naturally grows gray dreadlocks down his back all the way to his tail,” he wrote. “No amount of hair conditioner can calm down his tresses.”

For the past seven years, the pup has been a “pet therapist,” regularly visiting the Sebastopol Senior Center. He also volunteers weekly in first-grade classrooms where he listens to the students as they read to him.

Morones told BuzzFeed News that in addition to his good looks, she thinks Scamp the Tramp charmed the judges with his “great personality.”

As champion World’s Ugliest Dog, Scamp has taken home $1,500 in prize money, $1,500 to donate to a shelter of choosing, and he also has won a trip to New York for an appearance on the “TODAY” show. There’s also a pretty sweet, dog-sized trophy in the prize package.

Congratulations to the 2019 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Scamp The Tramp! ???? Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Scamp The Tramp pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! pic.twitter.com/8DfRXlBdkW — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 22, 2019

This was Scamp’s fourth time competing and first time winning, according to BuzzFeed News. Last year he was the runner up.

As for the rest of the leaderboard, second place went to Wild Thang, a Pekingese who has “beady eyes and a disturbing tongue,” according to the Associated Press. And third place went to a Chihuahua named Tostito.