Anthony Scaramucci made a surprise appearance at a Joe Biden campaign stop following his Twitter feud with Trump

After more than a week of feuding with President Donald Trump on Twitter, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was spotted at an unlikely event in the Hamptons – a campaign stop for former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Scaramucci told a reporter at the Southampton charity event hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons that he was still a registered Republican, and was not throwing his support behind Biden.

However, the onetime pal of Trump who recently said the president was worse than a racist claimed he was looking for a primary challenger to Trump since the president has “lost his mind.”

Anthony Scaramucci may have spent his 11-day tenure as White House communications director proclaiming his love for President Donald Trump, but the pair’s Twitter feud has since demolished their former friendship to dust. Now, Scaramucci can be found hanging out at one of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign stops, instead.

The 2020 Democratic candidate gave a speech at a charity fundraiser hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in Southampton on Saturday night, and Scaramucci was spotted in the crowd.

The Mooch told a reporter covering the event that he was still a registered Republican, but was actively looking for a primary challenger to Trump, who Scaramucci said has “lost his mind.” That being said, he is not advocating for Biden in the meantime, either.

Anthony @Scaramucci says he’s still a registered Republican and has NOT switched his support to Biden, but that he’s looking for a new nominee because Trump has “lost his mind” pic.twitter.com/XM5wyFIlHS — Ben Mitchell (@bfmitchell) August 24, 2019

“I haven’t switched my support to Vice President Biden, but I will be working to find a nominee to challenge Donald Trump because he’s lost his mind and we gotta get somebody in there before we lose the election in 2020,” Scaramucci said in a video taken at the Blue Dream Gala charity event.

The soundbite shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Scaramucci has occupied plenty of airwaves and space online with his disdain for Trump. In just the past few days, he has pleaded on MSNBC for Republican leadership to convince Trump to step down and let Vice President Mike Pence take over.

Scaramucci also called Trump worse than a racist, suggested he is in the early stages of “full-blown fascism,” and published an op-ed in The Washington Post explaining that he wanted to be part of the “solution” of preventing Trump from holding office for another four years.

Trump has also escalated his feud with Scaramucci publicly, including tweeting out a compilation of times the Mooch had previously pledged his loyalty to the president, set in part to kazoo music. The two began fighting after Scaramucci criticized Trump’s response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.