You can now buy a scarf that looks just like a super long CVS receipt

caption Scarves inspired by CVS Pharmacy’s long receipts are now popping up on Etsy. source Alan Salganik/Etsy

From a broken window blind to Meghan Markle’s wedding veil, CVS receipts have inspired some very popular memes.

But now the notoriously long pieces of paper are being transformed into actual scarves – and they’re also going viral.

Alan Salganik, who runs the Etsy store ReceiptScarves from his home in Chicago, told Insider that he was inspired to create the $19 CVS scarf when he saw people “rocking actual receipts as scarves as a joke.”

caption Alan Salganik shows off his CVS scarf. source Alan Salganik

“I thought to myself, ‘Why not make an actual scarf? I’m sure it’ll be far more comfortable than paper anyway,'” he said. “I made one for myself initially and got so many compliments on it that I figured, why not sell it?”

As he designed the scarf, Salganik knew he wanted to use “good quality material” that was “thick enough to keep you warm but thin enough to still be multi-seasonal.”

“The trickiest part was getting items such as bar codes and small text to still look sharp when printed onto a cloth material,” he added.

caption A woman poses with Salganik’s CVS scarf. source Alan Salganik

Salganik also used a real CVS receipt because he wanted ‘the design to be authentic‘

“My favorite part is that the entire receipt was for a $1.67 pack of gum,” he said.

The scarf was an instant hit, which initially surprised Salganik.

caption A woman poses with Salganik’s CVS scarf. source Alan Salganik

“I would get a lot of compliments when I’d wear my own scarf outdoors, but I could not have imagined this at all,” he said. “I love how excited people are about the scarf. It’s great because it’s not just a novelty item, but also serves a function. I wear mine all winter and it actually keeps me warm!”

“It’s also very different from scarf options that are currently available,” Salganik added. “So I think people enjoy wearing something that can actually turn heads and serves as a discussion piece.”

caption Kathryn Hughes shows off her CVS scarf. source Kathryn Hughes

Hughes, who works as a Montessori teacher, told Insider that she was inspired when she saw one of her students wearing a CVS receipt “as a joke.”

“I thought it was hilarious, and the idea for the CVS scarf was born,” she added.

Hughes said she is always looking for ways to “make a little more money” for her family from home so that she can spend more time with her son, who has Cerebral palsy.

caption Hughes with her son. source Kathryn Hughes

Although she had never designed something similar to the CVS scarf before, Hughes found guidance from a friend who prints custom T-shirts.

“Believe it or not, the hardest part about making it was finding the correct material and then cutting it straight,” she said. “I had no idea how hard straight lines were to cut before this project!”

Hughes likewise based her design on an actual receipt, and said she is thrilled that her $19.95 scarf has gone viral

caption Hughes designing her CVS scarves. source Kathryn Hughes

“It’s really a dream come true,” she said. “While I’m incredibly busy, it’s allowing me to be at home with my son, which has always been my ultimate goal.”

“I am glad people love it because it really is fun,” she added. “And I think we all need a reason to laugh right now!”

And there aren’t just CVS scarves on the market. One Etsy seller designed ties inspired by the receipts.

Jordan, who runs the Etsy store SuitableTies from his home in Delaware, told Insider that he decided to make a CVS tie because he thought it “would be a fun conversation starter.”

caption The CVS tie that Jordan designed for his Etsy shop. source Etsy/SuitableTies

“The dimensions of the receipt are nearly identical to a necktie, so I thought it would be a perfect fit,” he added.

Jordan said he modified the image of a CVS receipt, including its barcode, to make sure that it couldn’t somehow be used “as an actual receipt.”

And while a real CVS receipt includes the name of the employee who is running the register, Jordan made that section on his ties completely customizable.

caption Jordan wearing his CVS tie. source Etsy/SuitableTies

Jordan said he’s surprised that his $19.99 CVS tie has been a total hit.

“I totally wasn’t expecting the responses I get when I wear it,” he said. “Some people even ask to take pictures! Other people will do a double take before they realize that it’s not an actual receipt.”

Representatives for CVS Pharmacy did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.