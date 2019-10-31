The 10 scariest songs of all time, according to Pandora

caption One of Nirvana’s songs made the list of scariest songs. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

To celebrate Halloween, music streaming service Pandora compiled and ranked a list of the 10 scariest songs of all time.

Their data team judged songs based on key, tempo, and timbre to see which songs matched the adjectives “anguished, distraught, eerie, harsh, menacing, spooky, tense, anxious, and volatile.”

Most of the songs are in a minor key, and they use distortion and sound effects.

It may be Halloween today, but we still have a whole weekend ahead of us that’s prime for scary celebrations.

That’s why the folks at Pandora compiled a list of the top 10 scariest songs of all time – and they’ll sure have you spooked in time for your Halloween party.

To create the list, the music streaming service’s data team judged songs based on key, tempo, and timbre to see which songs matched the adjectives “anguished, distraught, eerie, harsh, menacing, spooky, tense, anxious, and volatile.” Most of the songs use something called “non-linear sounds,” which “are generally scratchy, disorganized, and chaotic, like the sound of vocal chords vibrating violently during a blood-curdling scream,” according to Pandora.

Keep scrolling to find out what the scariest song of all time is, according to Pandora.

10. “Eternal Refuge” by Whitechapel

caption Vocalist Phil Bozeman of Whitechapel. source Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Whitechapel is a deathcore band, which, according to Urban Dictionary, means that the band’s music is “generally faster, more heavy, and tending toward darker themes” than death metal, and frequently uses a “pig squeal” vocal style.

Pandora said the song, which was released in 2008, is “extreme in its volume and distortion,” and dared listeners to put it on at home in the dark. Spooky.

Listen to “Eternal Refuge” here.

9. “Thinking of You” by A Perfect Circle

caption American alternative rock band A Perfect Circle in 1999. source Bob Berg/Getty Images

A Perfect Circle is actually a supergroup, since it was originally comprised of Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan and former guitar technician for Tool, Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, and other bands, Billy Howerdel.

“Thinking of You” comes from their first album, “Mer de Noms,” which was released in 2000.

According to Pandora, the song “has a creepy combination of tones, including heavier distorted ones, alongside more ambient and suspenseful tones that will leave you convinced the demons are watching you.” It added that the “first two vocal notes you’ll hear form a ‘diminished 5th,'” which has been called the “Diabolus in musica” or the “Devil in Music.”

Listen to “Thinking of You” here.

8. “Bottled Up Inside” by Korn

caption Jonathan Davis of Korn. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nu-metal band Korn has been consistently putting out music since 1993. They released their thirteenth album, “The Nothing,” in September 2019.

“Bottled Up Inside,” which comes from their 2002 album “Untouchables,” “relies on loud, distorted timbres, and some ‘non-linear’ tones to create an aggressive, frightening effect that will transport you straight to the dungeon of despair,” Pandora told Insider.

Listen to “Bottled Up Inside” here.

7. “Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana

caption Kurt Cobain of Nirvana performs in December 1993. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

“Heart-Shaped Box” was the lead single from what turned out to be Nirvana’s final album, “In Utero.” Eerily, it also is the last song that Kurt Cobain ever performed live, on March 1, 1994.

Pandora said there is an “unmistakable dark and menacing quality to the music,” and that there’s a “dissonance between the vocal melody and instrumental parts that is disorienting and can be a bit disturbing.”

Listen to “Heart-Shaped Box” here.

6. “Ænima” by Tool

caption Tool on June 3, 1994. source Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

Tool is one of the biggest rock bands of all time and has won two Grammys. “Ænima” is the third single from their album of the same name, released in 1996. The song earned Tool the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

The song has a “aggressive, confrontational vocal attitude,” said Pandora.

Listen to “Ænima” here.

5. “Contractor” by Lamb of God

caption Randy Blythe performs in concert with Lamb of God in 2009. source Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Contractor” comes off the metal band’s 2009 album “Wrath,” their sixth overall. The song is critical of the United States’ presence in the Middle East, with multiple allusions to Iraq.

Pandora cited the song’s “sheer aggression,” the “death metal growl,” and the “confrontational and threatening” lyrics as reasons the song is scary.

Listen to “Contractor” here.

4. “Transmission” by Joy Division

caption Joy Division. source Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Joy Division, tragically, is marked by the suicide of its lead singer, Ian Curtis, the night before they embarked on their first US tour. “Transmission,” the band’s debut single, was released 40 years ago, in October 1979.

“Transmission” is different than the other songs on this list. “The combination of lo-fi production, synth pads, and an exaggerated reverb effect creates a menacing, claustrophobic quality,” said Pandora.

Listen to “Transmission” here.

3. “Dark Entries” by Bauhaus

caption English band Bauhaus posed in London in August 1982. source Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

In September, Bauhaus announced all four members will reunite for the first time in 13 years at a concert in Los Angeles.

“Dark Entries” was released as a single in 1980. “The lo-fi aesthetic and freaky vocal delivery makes for an unsettling experience, like being chased through the woods by a chainsaw-wielding maniac,” due to its “distorted riffs and scratchy guitar solos,” said Pandora.

Listen to “Dark Entries” here.

2. “The Happening” by the Pixies

caption Frank Black of the Pixies performs on stage at Crystal Palace Bowl in 1991. source Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Chances are that your favorite musicians were big fans of the Pixies and were influenced by them. Kurt Cobain even said that he was “basically trying to rip off the Pixies” in a 1994 interview.

“The Happening” comes off their third album, “Bossanova,” which was released in 1990.

The song’s scariness comes from its “use of distorted, ‘non-linear’ sound along with aggressive vocal attitude,” according to Pandora, which also added that “this one is in a minor key, which is usually perceived as a ‘dark’ sound.”

Listen to “The Happening” here.

1. “The Becoming” by Nine Inch Nails

caption Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. source Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images

And the scariest song of all time, according to Pandora, is this song from Nine Inch Nails’ second album, “The Downward Spiral,” which chronicles the experiences of a man who takes his own life by the end of the album.

According to Pandora, the “song makes use of distorted ‘non-linear’ instrument timbres and effects, which humans are programmed to find distressing,” as well as “hushed and screaming vocals which creates a suspenseful and unsettling mood.”

Listen to “The Becoming” here.