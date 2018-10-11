Scarlett Johansson will make $15 million for her Black Widow movie — here’s how that compares to 5 other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars

caption Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney

After being in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson is finally getting paid big time.

The actress is going to be taking in $15 million for her upcoming standalone movie, a salary that equals what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth both earned on “Avengers: Infinity War,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you think six movies (counting “Avengers 4”) is quite a long time to get a raise (Johansson earned a low seven-figure check for the first “Avengers” movie back in 2012, according to THR), it’s actually par for the course when it comes to how Disney and Marvel Studios pay stars. Basically, the longer you stay in the franchise, the more you’ll eventually make.

Here’s how much 5 other actors have been paid during their time in the MCU:

Chris Hemsworth — $150,000 for “Thor” (2011) / $15 million for “Avengers: Infinity War” (2017)

source Marvel Studios

The actor didn’t have many credits to his name when he came on to play Odin’s son in the first movie, so he didn’t have much leverage when it came to negotiating a salary. But clearly things have worked out well for him.

Chris Evans — $1 million for “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) / $15 million for “Avengers: Infinity War” (2017)

source Marvel

This Chris likely got a little more because he had better name recognition when he agreed to play Steve Rogers. In fact, he had already played a superhero. He was Johnny Storm in the early 2000s version of the “Fantastic Four” franchise.

Chadwick Boseman — $2 million for “Black Panther” (2017) / Upcoming MCU movies: Unknown

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

For Disney standards, starting out at $2 million isn’t bad. And being part of one of the biggest Marvel hits of all time certainly led to Boseman getting a nice bonus. He’ll definitely be looking at bigger paydays playing T’Challa going forward.

Robert Downey Jr. — $2.5 million for “Iron Man” (2008) / $50 million for “The Avengers” (2012)

Yeah, Marvel got RDJ cheap in 2008. An Oscar-nominated actor and arguably one of the best of his era, Downey Jr. was still repairing his career at the time following a tough stint with substance abuse. Responsible for being the actor that helped launch the MCU, his paychecks now show that.

Brie Larson — $5 million for “Captain Marvel” (2019) / Upcoming MCU movies: Unknown

source Disney

Being an Oscar winner and playing the first female superhero to get her own movie in the MCU likely helped Larson and her reps at the negotiating table. And with her destined to do multiple movies as this character, who knows what kind of coin she’ll be taking in by the end of it as she now becomes the face of the next phase of the MCU.