Scarlett Johansson may have hid a major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler in plain sight

Scarlett Johansson may have subtly revealed a major “Avengers: Endgame” plot point with a simple wardrobe choice one week ago.

Johansson and her costar Brie Larson wore Infinity Stones-inspired jewelry on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere last Monday night. But as INSIDER noted at the time, Johansson’s Infinity Gauntlet didn’t quite match the order of the stones in Thanos’ gauntlet in “Infinity War.”

Johansson’s piece, custom made by the Los Angeles designer Sonia Boyajian, had only the green Time Stone in its proper place.

Most notably, her central gem was the orange Soul Stone, rather than the yellow Mind Stone.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.

Johansson’s decision to centralize the Soul Stone may have been a nod to her character, Black Widow, and her heroic arc in “Endgame.”

The Avengers decided to go back in time and collect all six stones to resurrect everyone killed by Thanos. They split up into teams, and Black Widow and Hawkeye journeyed to the planet Vormir.

To obtain the Soul Stone, however, a person must lose what they love – “a soul for a soul.” So either Black Widow or Hawkeye, who had been best friends for many years, had to die. They both volunteered, but Black Widow sacrificed herself and saved Hawkeye.

Johansson’s stylistic decision hinted at her character’s ultimate sacrifice to get the Soul Stone and complete the Avengers’ mission.

Or, you know, it could have been a very weird coincidence.

