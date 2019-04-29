Scarlett Johansson may have hid a major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler in plain sight

- source
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
- Warning: Major spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Scarlett Johansson wore Infinity Stones-inspired jewelry on the red carpet last Monday night for the film’s world premiere.
- Johansson’s Infinity Gauntlet prominently featured the Soul Stone in the middle of her hand, where the Mind Stone is supposed to be.
- This may have been a nod to Johansson’s character, Black Widow, and her major sacrifice in “Endgame.”
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Scarlett Johansson may have subtly revealed a major “Avengers: Endgame” plot point with a simple wardrobe choice one week ago.
Johansson and her costar Brie Larson wore Infinity Stones-inspired jewelry on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere last Monday night. But as INSIDER noted at the time, Johansson’s Infinity Gauntlet didn’t quite match the order of the stones in Thanos’ gauntlet in “Infinity War.”
- source
- Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Johansson’s piece, custom made by the Los Angeles designer Sonia Boyajian, had only the green Time Stone in its proper place.
Most notably, her central gem was the orange Soul Stone, rather than the yellow Mind Stone.
This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.
- source
- Walt Disney Studios
Johansson’s decision to centralize the Soul Stone may have been a nod to her character, Black Widow, and her heroic arc in “Endgame.”
The Avengers decided to go back in time and collect all six stones to resurrect everyone killed by Thanos. They split up into teams, and Black Widow and Hawkeye journeyed to the planet Vormir.
To obtain the Soul Stone, however, a person must lose what they love – “a soul for a soul.” So either Black Widow or Hawkeye, who had been best friends for many years, had to die. They both volunteered, but Black Widow sacrificed herself and saved Hawkeye.
- source
- Marvel Studios
Johansson’s stylistic decision hinted at her character’s ultimate sacrifice to get the Soul Stone and complete the Avengers’ mission.
Or, you know, it could have been a very weird coincidence.
Boyajian didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.
- Read more:
- How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ changes these 5 upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows
- 55 details you may have missed in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- ‘Avengers’ directors teased the debut of Marvel’s first openly gay character in ‘Endgame,’ but it wasn’t at all what we expected
- The 25 biggest questions we have after seeing ‘Avengers: Endgame’