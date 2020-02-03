Scarlett Johansson wore a pink feathered dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts that showed off her tattoos

Scarlett Johansson attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, or BAFTAs, in London on Sunday.

She walked the red carpet in a custom Versace gown, which was pink with a plunging neckline, cutouts, and thigh-high slit.

The form-fitting dress was also covered in sparkles at the top, and embellished with feathers at the bottom.

Scarlett Johansson wore one of her most daring looks to date at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday.

She walked the red carpet in a pink Versace gown, which was sleeveless with a plunging neckline. The dress also had a form-fitting bodice, which was covered in red sparkles, and a feather-covered skirt. The latter piece extended into a short train behind her.

On Instagram, stylist Molly Dickson confirmed that the gown was custom-made for Johansson.

caption Her gown was custom-made by Versace. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

As she turned to walk the red carpet, Johansson revealed that her standout dress also included a thigh-high slit and sharp cutouts across her waist. One cutout on the left side of her gown even revealed a black rose tattoo.

For accessories, the “Black Widow” actress wore gold sandals and jewels from Nikos Koulis.

caption The dress had daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The thin straps of Johansson’s gown formed more triangular cutouts across her back, where she has more rose tattoos.

To complete her pink-hued look, Johansson donned rosy makeup that complimented her gown perfectly. She wore matching eye shadow and blush, as well as glossy pink lipstick.

Hours later, Johansson changed her look completely. While attending a BAFTAs after-party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, she wore a black minidress with long sleeves, gold buttons, and a square neckline. She also donned sheer tights and black pumps, and opted for more minimal makeup.

caption She wore a much darker ensemble to a BAFTAs after-party. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Representatives for Versace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.