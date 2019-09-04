Scarlett Johansson is getting paid as much for ‘Black Widow’ as her male Marvel costars — more than $15 million

caption Scarlett Johansson and “Avengers: Endgame” costar Chris Evans have been making roughly the same amount of money on screen for years. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Just because Scarlett Johansson is no longer an Avenger doesn’t mean she’s getting paid any less in her standalone Marvel movie.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson will make at least $15 million for Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie, out next year.

That’s on par with her male Marvel costars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, Captain American and Thor, respectively.

But that’s nothing new for Johansson. According to Variety, her Marvel paychecks have been “roughly” equal to her male cohorts since 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Scarlett Johansson will be making more than $15 million for next year’s “Black Widow” solo movie, putting her on par with the paydays of her “Avengers” costars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

“Money is a taboo topic of conversation,” Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter. “But I will say that, yes, I’m on an equal playing field with my male cohorts.”

Earlier this spring, THR reported Johansson’s salary for starring and producing in the spinoff would be a bit higher, in the $20 million range. Johannson is also getting to weigh in on the script and casting decisions.

caption Scarlett Johansson’s hair was a bright red in “Avengers: Endgame” as she reprised her role as Black Widow alongside Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. source Marvel/YouTube

It’s not one the first time Johansson would be receiving equal pay to her male Marvel costars. In 2015, Variety reported Johansson was paid “roughly” the same amount as Evans and Hemsworth for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (the second “Avengers” film).

Johansson is one of the top-leading women in Hollywood. She was recently named the highest-paid actress of the year by Forbes, earning an estimated $56 million. According to Forbes, Johansson received about an additional $35 million for “Avengers: Endgame” in back-end pay for the movie’s $2.8 billion box-office haul.

The actress was also the highest-paid actress of 2018 and the top-grossing actress in 2016 by Forbes.

“I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage,” Johansson told the Cosmopolitan in 2016.

“I think every woman has [been underpaid], but unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious,” she added.

Pay disparity is an issue for women in all industries, but Hollywood has really taken notice of the problem in recent years. Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams was reportedly paid eight times less than her costar Mark Walhberg for “All the Money in the World,” even though the two shared about an equal amount of screen time. Wahlberg donated his $1.5 million earnings from movie reshoots to the Time’s Up campaign.

In addition to Johansson, Charlize Theron, Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’s” Margot Robbie are among the women who command big paychecks in Hollywood.

Cuoco was making a reported $1 million per episode of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” until the final season where she agreed on a pay cut to help her female costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more.

Johansson will next be seen in this fall’s “Jojo Rabbit.” “Black Widow” will be in theaters May 1, 2020.