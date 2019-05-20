Scarlett Johansson and SNL’s Colin Jost are engaged

“Avengers: Endgame” star Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost are officially engaged.

“Avengers: Endgame” star Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost are officially engaged.

Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news to Associated Press on Sunday evening. The two have been dating for two years and met on the set of “SNL” when Johansson was a host. They made their first public debut as a couple in 2017.

Pariseau told AP that a wedding date has not yet been set. Johansson, 34, has been married twice before – to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011 and French businessman Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017. Her and Dauriac welcomed daughter Rose in 2014.

This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36. He previously dated “Parks and Recreation” actress Rashida Jones.