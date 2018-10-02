Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson met on ‘SNL’ — here’s a complete timeline of their budding relationship

caption Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attended the 2018 Emmy’s together. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In 2017 Scarlett Johansson appeared on an episode of “SNL,” where Colin Jost does “Weekend Update” and is a head writer along with Michael Che. After that, the two were reportedly set up on a date and began a relationship.

Most recently, the “Avengers: Infinity War” actress and Jost walked the carpet together at the 2018 Emmy’s.

From Johansson hosting “SNL” in 2017 to the duo’s recent Emmy’s appearance, here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

March 11, 2017: Scarlett Johansson spoofed Ivanka Trump on “SNL.”

caption Johansson played Ivanka Trump on “SNL.” source NBC

Appearing in a fragrance sketch titled “Complicit” as Ivanka Trump, Scarlett Johansson hosted “SNL” for the fifth time in her career on March 11, 2017.

Just two months before, People magazine reported that Johansson had filed for divorce from her second husband, journalist Romain Dauriac – she was previously married to “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011.

As for Jost, his relationship with “Parks and Recreation” actress Rashida Jones had ended.

May 21, 2017: Scarlett and Colin reportedly got close at an “SNL” cast party.

caption Johannson was spotted arriving at the “SNL” cast party with Jost. source Splash News

According to Life & Style magazine, Johanson and Jost were set up on a date sometime between her hosting “SNL” in March and the May 21 cast party by “SNL” co-star Kate McKinnon.

The two reportedly showed some PDA at the cast party.

Page Six reported from “multiple sources” that the two “made out at least twice … at the bar in front of everyone.”

July 3, 2017: Jost and Johannson were spotted on a date together.

caption The Daily Mail released photos of the duo on a date. source Emma McIntyre/Getty

On July 3, the couple was spotted by Daily Mail at The Palm restaurant in East Hampton, New York for a date, and then later that week in Montauk, New York at Ditch Plains Beach with Colin’s brother and sister-in-law.

September 17, 2017: Colin gushed about Johannson at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

caption Johansson was working at the time Jost attended the Emmy’s. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catching up with Jost at the 2017 Emmy Awards, “Entertainment Tonight‘s” Lauren Zima asked about his relationship with a “very lovely blonde,” after Jost dodged who his date to the event was by responding that the cast of “SNL” came together “as a group.”

After mentioning Johansson by name, Colin gave in to the interview and stated that “she’s wonderful,” but that “she’s working, so otherwise she would be here.” “She’s pretty cool,” he continued, “it’s hard to have a lot of complaints … she’s pretty awesome.”

Jost also revealed that they actually first met back in 2006 when Scarlett Johansson first hosted “SNL” during his first year as a writer for the show, before landing the “Weekend Update” role and becoming a head writer.

November 22, 2017: People magazine reported that Jost and Johansson met each other’s families.

caption Sources close to Jost said the two were “in love.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

People magazine reported that the couple celebrated Johansson’s birthday together with an intimate dinner at 1700 House in the Hamptons and that one of Jost’s friends said the pair met each other’s families.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” the unnamed source told People. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

November 20, 2017: The couple made their first public appearance together.

caption Colin later joined Scarlett on the red carpet. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Johansson and Jost made their first official appearance together at the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Gala. Vogue released photos of the duo.

December 16, 2017: Scarlett and Colin were seen holding hands during “SNL.”

caption Colin and Johansson appeared together again on “SNL.” source NBC

As Kevin Hart closed out his episode hosting “SNL,” the cast is shown ice skating around 30 Rock, with Colin and Johansson standing next to each other before ice skating and holding hands. Johansson also appeared in the episode, reprising her role as Ivanka Trump.

April 23, 2018: The two attended the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere.

caption Johansson played Black Widow in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Jesse Grant/Getty

Although it was pretty clear the Johansson and Jost had become something of an item over the past year, the couple walked the red carpet together for Johansson’s big night at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere.

Earlier that day, Johansson appeared on “Ellen” joking that it was “hard to pick” her favorite “Weekend Update” anchor, before confirming that she was “a Colin fan.”

May 5, 2018: Colin said he “has a girlfriend.”

caption Jost told Jones he has a girlfriend while on “SNL.” source NBC

During a bit on “Weekend Update” involving fellow-co-star Leslie Jones going through failed relationships, she stopped at a photo of Colin Jost before saying that he was “so cute and sweet and kind but it would never work because he’s gay.”

“I’m not gay!” Jost replied, “I told you I have a girlfriend!”

May 7, 2018: The two walked the red carpet at the Met Gala.

caption Johansson wore Marchesa while attending the Met Gala with Jost. source Theo Wargo/Getty

In May, Jost and Johansson attended the Met Gala together in New York City. Johansson wore a burgundy Marchesa gown, making her the first celebrity to wear the brand founded by Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman since the allegations against Weinstein broke.

September 14, 2018: Co-star Michael Che said Colin “has changed” since dating Johansson.

caption Colin Jost and Michael Che discussed Jost and Johansson’s relationship while on “Ellen.” source ABC

Appearing on “Ellen” together before hosting the 2018 Emmy Awards, “Weekend Update”‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che spent part of the taping discussing Jost and Johansson’s relationship. Che joked that he doesn’t feel left out because he’s in a relationship with “the Times Square Elmo,” and mentioned that Jost has, “changed a lot since” he started dating Johansson.

“You don’t invite me places,” Che said, “and when you do, you ditch me.” Jost countered saying that Che has “never invited” him anywhere, with Che explaining that he believed Colin probably had “better things to do” that are Johansson-related than “come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankees game.”

September 17, 2018: Scarlett Johansson attended the Emmy’s with host Colin Jost.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” actress wore a white sequined dress paired with yellow eye makeup when she joined boyfriend Colin Jost, at the Emmy’s.

Johansson and Jost walked the carpet together and Jost co-hosted the show with “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che.

