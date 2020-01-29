Scarlett Johansson landed 2 Oscar nominations this year, was the highest-paid actress of 2019, and has an estimated net worth of $165 million. Here’s how she got there.

By
Rachel Askinasi
-

Scarlett Johansson has been an actress for most of her life.

Columbia Pictures, Disney

Scarlett Johansson is an actress known for her roles in movies and franchises like “Lost in Translation” and “Avengers.”

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Disney/Marvel Studios

This year, she’s racked up two Oscar nominations for her roles in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.”

Johansson at the 2015 Academy Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Johansson was Hollywood’s highest-paid woman in 2019, according to Forbes. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Black Widow, has her own origin story coming to theaters in 2020.

Johansson as Black Widow.
Marvel / Paramount

Source: Forbes, Forbes

But before the awards and the Comic-Con fame, Johansson was a young girl growing up in New York City in need of a creative outlet.

Johansson and her mother, Melanie Sloan.
Marion Curtis/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Biography, “Inside the Actors Studio” via Bravo

She landed her first role at 8 years old: a part in the movie, “North.” She told James Lipton on an episode of “Inside the Actors Studio,” that she remembers looking up at all the lighting equipment on set and thinking, “I’m home.”

Eight-year-old Scarlett Johansson in “North.”
Columbia Pictures

Source: “Inside the Actors Studio” via Bravo

Johansson also told the story of why she got into acting.

Source: “Inside the Actors Studio” via Bravo

“I remember being really young and feeling really frustrated,” she said. She didn’t feel like she had a way to express everything going on in her mind, feeling like she had “a fire in my brain.”

Johansson in 1996 at a premiere party for “Manny & Lo.”
Ron Galella/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: “Inside the Actors Studio” via Bravo

From then on she continued to build her film resume with “Ghost World,” a movie about navigating life as a high-school graduate that came out in 2001 …

Johansson and “Ghost World” co-star Thora Birch.
Archive Photos/Stringer/Getty Images

Source: IMDb

… “Manny & Lo,” the 1996 film about runaway sisters …

Johansson and “Manny & Lo” co-star Aleksa Palladino.
Pope Productions

Source: IMDb

… “Lost in Translation,” the 2003 film about an unlikely friendship between Johansson’s character, a newlywed, and Bill Murray’s character, an actor …

Johansson and co-star Bill Murray in “Lost in Translation.”
Focus Features

Source: IMDb

… “He’s Just Not That Into You,” a 2009 romantic comedy about adults figuring out their complicated relationships, and many more.

Johansson and her “He’s Just Not That Into You” co-star, Kevin Connolly (left).
New Line Cinema

Source: IMDb

Johansson secured herself a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes when she appeared as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” which released in 2010.

Johansson as Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff (left) and co-star Robert Downey Jr. as Tony “Iron Man” Stark (right).
Paramount Studios

Source: IMDb

She’s now appeared in eight MCU films and has one more coming up.

Johansson as Black Widow in “Captain America: Civil War.”
Marvel Studios

Her character’s origin story, “Black Widow,” is set to be released in May 2020.

caption
source
Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

With her superhuman resume, Johansson is the fourth-highest-paid actor — male or female — in the MCU.

Johansson as Black Widow (left) and franchise co-star Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye (right).
Marvel Studios

Source: Forbes, Forbes

Last year, she made $56 million. After starring in “Avengers: Endgame” she was reportedly paid around $35 million.

Scarlett Johansson in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Disney/Marvel

Source: Forbes

Johansson has an estimated net worth of $165 million.

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

The actress has also won several awards for her work. In 2004, she won a BAFTA award for her role opposite Bill Murray in “Lost in Translation.”

Johansson at the 2004 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards.
L. Cohen/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: IMDb

She won the 2013 MTV Movie Award with her co-stars for “Best Fight” in “The Avengers” and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Movie Star in 2018.

The Avengers in their first team movie.
Disney/ Marvel

Source: IMDb

But, she’s not just a film actress. Johansson also tried her hand at a musical career when she released an album in 2008 and performed on Broadway in 2009.

She said she loved being in plays as well as movies.
Lawrence Lucier/Stringer/Getty Images

Source: Biography

In 2009, she won a Tony award for her performance in “A View from the Bridge” — a play where she acted alongside Liev Schriber.

Johansson and Liev Schriber (right).
Gregory Pace/Contributor/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Vanity Fair

Johansson has also hosted “Saturday Night Live” six times.

Johansson has hosted several times throughout the past 10 years.
NBC

Source: IndieWire

She reportedly met her fiance, Colin Jost, in rehearsal for an SNL sketch back in 2010.

Johansson and Jost on the SNL set.
NBC

Source: Insider

The pair announced their engagement in May 2019, and Johansson started wearing an 11-carat diamond ring in June of the same year. The ring is estimated to be worth $450,000.

The jewelry company shared an image of Johansson’s ring.
TAFFIN/Instagram

Source: Insider, Insider

The actress has been married before, and has a five-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and Romain Dauriac (right).
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Biography

After her publicized divorce from actor Ryan Reynolds in 2010, the actress largely keeps her private life out of the spotlight — she doesn’t use social media. But, she does talk about her work and industry hot topics, like the Times Up movement, in interviews.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Johansson.
Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Interview Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter

While Johansson has a loaded resume already, she’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images