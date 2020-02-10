Scarlett Johansson wore a sparkling dress with a sheer corset at the Oscars that showed off her back tattoos

caption Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress showed off her back tattoos. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson showed off her back tattoos at the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

The “Marriage Story” star stunned in a silver Oscar de la Rena gown with a netted corset.

Her dress had a low back, showing off her large rose and lamb tattoos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Scarlett Johansson was a vision in silver at the Oscars on Sunday, but it was her back tattoos that took center stage.

Johansson sported a sleek Oscar de la Renta gown as she walked the red carpet with her fiancé Colin Jost at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

caption Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The metallic gown featured a nude, netted corset bodice that was covered with sparkling silver threads, some of which hung down her back and grazed the floor.

caption Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The dress also featured a low back, putting Johansson’s tattoos on full display.

Johansson has a vine with blooming roses on her back, as well as a lamb that sits underneath it.

caption Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The rose tattoo was first spotted when Johansson attended the American Museum of Natural History’s Museum Gala in December 2017, according to MSN.

Johansson has never revealed the meaning behind her rose tattoo, but the “Marriage Story” star has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

caption Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And the rose and lamb tattoos aren’t Johansson’s only ink.

She has another rose on her rib cage, as well as a bird and a horseshoe. There’s a colorful sunrise on her left arm, and the “Avengers” logo is inked on her right arm.

The actress has a charm bracelet tattooed on her right wrist with a single charm that reads “I ❤ NY.” There is also a tattoo on her ankle with the letter “A” inside an infinity circle.

Before the Oscars began on Sunday night, Johansson had a sweet moment on the red carpet with Florence Pugh.

caption Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh at the 2020 Oscars. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The two women, who were both nominated for best supporting actress, appeared to fangirl over each other in front of Dolby Theatre.

In an interview on the red carpet, Pugh referred to Johansson as her “big sister.“

“We get to go to all the parties together, too,” she added.