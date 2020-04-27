Scarlett Johansson says she’s been ‘rejected constantly’ for film roles: ‘I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice’

caption Scarlett Johansson was not actually first choice to play Black Widow. source Marvel Studios

The Oscar-nominated actress has appeared in films since she was 12 years old, but told Parade: “Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly.”

Emily Blunt was first choice for the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Johansson got it after Blunt had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

Johansson said: “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it.”

Scarlett Johansson told Parade magazine that she has “made a career out of being second choice.”

Johansson was cast in small roles “Home Alone 3” (1997) and “The Horse Whisperer” (1998, which also featured future MCU co-star Robert Redford) when she was just 12 and 13 years old, respectively, but told Parade: “Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly.”

One such instance in which the twice Oscar-nominated actress was second choice was for perhaps her most iconic role to date. The first choice to play Black Widow in the MCU, beginning with “Iron Man 2,” was Emily Blunt.

Johansson told Parade that she had a “wonderful” meeting with director Jon Favreau: “I was really excited to work with him, so I said, ‘If this doesn’t work out, I’m an actor for hire, so call me anytime.'”

caption Scarlett Johansson at the 2019 premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fortunately for Johansson, Blunt was unable to take on the role after failing to work her schedule around “Gulliver’s Travels,” which she had already committed to. Johansson was then offered the part of Natasha Romanoff.

“The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it,” Johansson said. “You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.”

Her role as Natasha eventually made her the world’s highest-paid actress – a title she still holds to this day.

