30 photos of Black Friday that will make you not want to leave your house

caption Black Friday is not for the faint of heart. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is believed to be the biggest shopping day of the year in the US (though this might be changing).

However, it is also known for bringing out the worst in people. Shoving, trampling, and fights over the hottest items of the season are par for the course.

Here are 30 photos that, if nothing else, will convince you to wait out the weekend and get your holiday shopping done on Cyber Monday instead.

Before you can even get inside the store, you’ll have to navigate the treacherously crowded parking lot.

caption Shoppers and traffic mix in the parking lot November 25, 2005, at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets in Leesburg, VA. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s not surprising that you’d experience traffic on Black Friday – according to the National Retail Foundation, in 2017 an estimated 174 million Americans went shopping over the Black Friday weekend.

From Macy’s to Home Depot to Walmart, all of your favorite stores will be participating in Black Friday.

caption Shoppers clog the aisles at Macy’s Department store November 28, 2003, in New York City. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Here’s when your faves will be opening this year. Many of them will be opening on Thanksgiving Day proper, which falls on November 22, 2018.

But one Black Friday staple will be missing — this is the first year without toy giant Toys R Us, which closed its doors for good in June 2018.

caption Shoppers wait in line while shopping at Toys R Us during the Black Friday sales event on November 27, 2009, in Fort Worth, TX. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

However, not all hope is lost. The toy store might eventually make a comeback.

But maybe that’s a good thing. You won’t have to deal with as many screaming kids.

caption A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square on November 27, 2014, in New York. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Trampling has occurred on Black Friday in the rush to get the best deals.

caption Crowds rush into a Walmart store as the doors open at 5 a.m. on November 25, 2005, in Miami, FL. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Stampedes have taken place as things do sell out pretty quickly.

And the rush is real: this shelf was bare after just an hour.

caption An empty shelf is seen at Toys R Us in Times Square at 6 a.m., an hour after the store was opened, November 23, 2007, in New York City. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

These are some of the hottest toys of 2018.

Black Friday lines are notorious.

caption Customers wait in line to enter Walmart on November 28, 2013, in Troy, MI. source Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Still, some people prefer Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

They’re even longer when stores promise free stuff.

caption People line up for a Black Friday giveaway outside the Mall of America on November 24, 2017, in Bloomington, MN. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Here are just some of the freebies promised to the most hardcore shoppers.

People will get up in the wee hours and stand outside in the late November cold to get the best deals.

caption People line up for shopping the day after Thanksgiving at Target November 24, 2006, in Hobart, IN. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Huddling for warmth is encouraged.

Some people will literally camp outside stores.

caption Shoppers wait for midnight under a canopy at a Best Buy store November 24, 2011, in Santee, CA. source Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Discounted electronics are one of Black Fridays’ biggest draws.

caption Customers shop for electronics during Black Friday at a Best Buy store on November 25, 2011, San Diego, CA. source Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Best Buy is a Black Friday hotspot. This year, Best Buy will open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m., and will stay open until 1 a.m. The store will re-open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

As soon as the doors open, all bets are off.

caption People waits in line to go shopping at the to JCPenney store at the Newport Mall on November 27, 2014, in Jersey City, NJ. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The entrances look more like floodgates than doors.

caption Shoppers enter a Kmart as it opens on Thanksgiving night November 22, 2012, in Griffith, IN. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It’s essentially “The Hunger Games” inside.

caption People shop at Macy’s on Black Friday on November 23, 2017, in New York City. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

An aerial view shows just how frightening Black Friday shopping can be.

caption Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 24, 2016. source Nacho Doce/Reuters

Just to reiterate: you can always sit this out and get a good night’s sleep after ingesting your body weight in turkey. Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday are excellent alternatives.

So. Many. People.

caption Customers stream into Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square on Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday sales on November 26, 2015, in New York City. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Black Friday sometimes gets violent.

In fact, there’s a website dedicated to the Black Friday death toll.

caption Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017. source Paulo Whitaker/REUTERS

Check out the Black Friday death count here.

And crowds aside, shopping at 5 a.m. is exhausting.

caption People shop at Macy’s on November 28, 2008, in New York City. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

All the coffee in the world isn’t going to soften the harsh reality of running around Walmart as the sun rises.

And there’s never anywhere to sit, either.

caption Dan Aldrich takes a break from shopping at the Baybrook Mall, November 24, 2006, in Friendswood, TX. source Dave Einsel/Getty Images

Aldrich, above, arrived at the mall at 4.30 a.m. and said, “I’m just trying to keep up with my wife.”

Napping is a must.

caption A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy’s Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in NYC, on November 24, 2016. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Even thrift stores aren’t safe from the crowds.

caption Shoppers search bins for toys at a Goodwill thrift store on Black Friday, November 26, 2010, in Denver, CO. source John Moore/Getty Images

Traffic jams abound.

Shopping carts aren’t the easiest things to navigate around hundreds of other shoppers and congested aisles.

Those that brave Black Friday will make sure it’s worth it.

caption People wait with purchases at Macy’s Herald Square during the Black Friday sales in NYC on November 25, 2016. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Even if that means schlepping heavy bags on the subway.

caption Shoppers ride the subway after early morning Black Friday shopping in NYC, November 27, 2015. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Or dragging your stuff to your car, which you still need to locate…

caption Cars fill the spaces in the parking lot at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets on November 25, 2005, in Leesburg, VA. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If you find something you like, hold on tight.

caption People look at a rack of handbags during early Black Friday sales at Macy’s Herald Square in NYC on November 24, 2016. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Chances are, someone else is eyeing the exact same thing.

People may fight you for a coveted item.

caption Black Friday masses. source REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

And even if you do your Black Friday shopping online, it’s still a nightmare for employees.

caption Workers collect customer orders during Black Friday deals week at an Amazon fulfillment center in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, on November 25, 2015. source Neil Hall/Reuters

Really, you might want to sit this one out.

caption Ceilene Gonzalez carries a bag with toys as she shops with her mother at the Toys R Us in Times Square November 23, 2007, in New York City. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

But if you’re still into the idea of Black Friday, check out these mistakes you’re definitely making, and how to avoid them.

