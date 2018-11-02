This fisherman photographs the most disgusting creatures he finds at the bottom of the sea, and the pictures will give you nightmares

- source
- Courtesy of Roman Fedortsov
- Roman Fedortsov is a fisherman from Russia who finds bizarre-looking creatures at the bottom of the sea.
- He created an Instagram and Twitter account to document the oddest animals that he has discovered – and the internet is intrigued and grossed out.
- From blobfish to sea cucumbers, Fedortsov has found some unique creatures.
While we may know more about Mars’ surface than we do about Earth’s oceans, one fisherman is trying to shine a light on the sea we don’t yet understand – and it’s seriously creeping the internet out.
Roman Fedortsov, a fisherman in Russia, has created an Instagram devoted to documenting the strange, bizarre, and oftentimes cringe-worthy creatures he finds at the bottom of the ocean.
“No need to invent monsters,” Fedorstov wrote in one tweet. “Nature has already done it.”
Keep scrolling to see what he’s found over the years.
Fedortsov has worked as a fisherman for 11 years.
He has been fascinated by some of the creatures he has found in the ocean.
While out at sea, he is meant to search for cod, haddock, halibut, redfish, and herring.
But sometimes he finds creatures that truly are horrifying.
“People have no idea what fish can look like,” Fedortsov said.
He continued, “I was really impressed by the appearance of some deep sea fish, and I wanted to share my experience with other people.”
Now he has thousands of followers who are interested in seeing what he finds in the water.
A lot of the creatures he documents are from the Norwegian and Barents seas. Some are also from the Atlantic Ocean.
Fedortsov has never been scared of anything he has caught. Instead, he said he feels “interested and impressed.”
Some creatures do surprise him, though, like this strange octopus.
No matter what he discovers, he loves to make jokes about the fish. He called this one a “Cheshire cat.”
Fedortsov called this fish “starry night.”
Meanwhile, he said this one looks like a “cartoon dragon.”
Some even look like a psychedelic teddy bear, though Fedortsov calls this one a “rubber ball.”
Fedortsov also finds more than just fish, like this psolus phantapus — also known as sea cucumbers.
