The teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ is here and it’s as chilling as you’d expect

Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
The film stars Zoe Colletti as Stella Nicholls, who finds a book belonging to someone named Sarah Bellows.

CBS Films/YouTube

  • CBS Films just released the teaser trailer “Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark,” the highly anticipated horror movie that hits theaters this summer.
  • The movie is based on a book series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz with notoriously chilling illustrations by Stephen Gammell.
  • The film is helmed by two acclaimed directors, André Øvredal and “The Shape of Water’s” Guillermo del Toro.
  • The teaser shows the protagonist, Stella, finding a book that belongs to Sarah Bellows, “a young girl with horrible secrets” who “turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories,” according to the film synopsis.
  • “You don’t read the book,” Stella (Zoe Colletti) says in the teaser. “The book reads you.”
  • Watch it below.