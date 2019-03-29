The teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ is here and it’s as chilling as you’d expect

- source
- CBS Films/YouTube
- CBS Films just released the teaser trailer “Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark,” the highly anticipated horror movie that hits theaters this summer.
- The movie is based on a book series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz with notoriously chilling illustrations by Stephen Gammell.
- The film is helmed by two acclaimed directors, André Øvredal and “The Shape of Water’s” Guillermo del Toro.
- The teaser shows the protagonist, Stella, finding a book that belongs to Sarah Bellows, “a young girl with horrible secrets” who “turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories,” according to the film synopsis.
- “You don’t read the book,” Stella (Zoe Colletti) says in the teaser. “The book reads you.”
- Watch it below.