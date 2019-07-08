SCDF officer takes part in viral bottle cap challenge with power saw: Here’s who else has taken a shot at it

Unless you’re living in a social media blackout, you would have probably already noticed that celebrities are now obsessing over a new trend called the “bottle cap challenge”.
The viral internet challenge started by taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin requires participants to unscrew a bottle cap with a roundhouse kick.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), however, had other plans.
A video posted on Twitter on Friday (July 5) by SCDF shows a uniformed officer at the Sentosa Fire Station holding up a circular power saw in his hands.
The officer successfully unscrews the bottle cap – which is usually operated with the blade in verticle position – with the power saw while leaving the plastic bottle unscathed.
Behind-the-scene look at our lifesavers’ forcible entry training 👀
jk jk 🤣 don’t worry, our #bottlecapchallenge was done in good fun and with safety consideration (seriously don’t try this at home).
Have a great weekend!
📹: Sentosa Fire Station pic.twitter.com/LQ5bpmEiRf
— TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) July 6, 2019
The video has been viewed over 50,000 times since it was posted, and even made it to Reddit, where one Redditor explained that the power saw stunt isn’t as simple as it looks.
According to the Redditor – who claims to have served national service at SCDF – a certain amount of “skill and finesse” is needed to hold the power saw horizontally.
According to him, people trained under the SCDF are taught only how to hold it upright and with minimal movement due to safety reasons.
The Redditor added that holding the power saw horizontally also ”takes a whole lot of guts” as there is a possibility that the power saw’s blade could fly out when used in such an “eccentric way”.
Aside from the SCDF, Asian celebrities were of course quick to jump on the bandwagon with their own #bottlecapchallenge videos.
One familiar face who took the challenge to the next level was Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, best known for his role in the blockbuster movie “Ip Man”. And of course, the martial arts expert had to take the challenge blindfolded.
View this post on Instagram
Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆 #bottlecapchallenge @sweetcil #donnieyen #甄子丹 #宇宙最強 #ipman #action #宇宙最強甄子丹 #chirrutimwe #starwars #rogueone #noplasticbottle #torontoraptors #nbachampions #raptors #bulletfilms #superbulletpictures @bulletfilmsofficial @superbulletpictures
Actress and model Hannah Quinlivan, who is married to Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, also took a shot at the challenge and tagged other celebrities – including her husband and Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao – to attempt it next.
View this post on Instagram
#bottlelidchallenge @jaychou @blackielovelife @jam_hsiao0330 @jlin7
Hsiao was quick to accept the challenge.
Chou, on the other hand, had a trick up his sleeve (as usual).
View this post on Instagram
Don’t challenge me haha @hannah_quinlivan @klmagic #bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted #哥中之哥 #以父之名 #地表最強
But it wasn’t achievement unlocked for all stars who put up their challenge attempts.
Less successful challengers include K-pop boy band EXO, whose members had a rather unfortunate and painful encounter with the challenge.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Singaporean singer and actor Benjamin Kheng was more focused on showing his flashy dance moves than completing the actual challenge.
View this post on Instagram
