7 scenes from the Mueller report you need to see, drawn by an illustrator from ‘Archer’

caption The Mueller Report. source Chad Hurd.

INSIDER enlisted Chad Hurd, an illustrator on the hit television show “Archer,” to depict scenes described in the special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The tense moments in the White House and with top officials serving under President Donald Trump are particularly relevant as congressional committees continue to investigate.

The former special counsel Robert Mueller is slated to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

The special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is over, with much of the report having been made public to read in full.

But most Americans and even many members of Congress have still not read the entire report. So INSIDER enlisted Chad Hurd, an illustrator for the television series “Archer,” to depict the most tense scenes detailed in the report. In addition, Mark Bowden, the author of “Black Hawk Down” and other acclaimed works, wrote the highlights of the report in a compelling way for people to read.

Read more: We hired the author of ‘Black Hawk Down’ and an illustrator from ‘Archer’ to adapt the Mueller report so you’ll actually read it

Here are some of the most important scenes from Hurd and Bowden’s project.

Trump first learned of his son’s meeting with Russian operatives

caption Aboard Air Force One. source Chad Hurd.

Aboard Air Force One en route back to the United States from the G20 Summit, Donald Trump had a tense conversation with aides about handling a looming report revealing that campaign manager Paul Manafort, his son in law Jared Kushner, his son, Donald Trump, Jr., had met with Russian operatives in Trump Tower about receiving dirt on the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Hope Hicks texts Don Jr. a statement.

caption Donald Trump, Jr. source Chad Hurd

White House aide and former Trump campaign communications director Hope Hicks texted Trump, Jr. a statement to give to the New York Times about the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

“It was a short meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by,” the statement read. “We discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow-up.”

Dinner with James Comey.

caption The White House. source Chad Hurd

President Trump invited then-FBI Director James Comey over to the White House for dinner. Comey reluctantly accepted and arrived on time, which pleased Trump.

“I like that. I like people who are on time,” Trump said. “I think a leader should always be on time.”

Trump asked Comey for “loyalty.”

caption James Comey and Donald Trump at the White House. source Chad Hurd

During the dinner, Trump asked Comey about staying on as FBI director, but made an odd request.

“I need loyalty,” Trump said. “I expect loyalty.”

Comey would describe the scene as “surreal.”

Jeff Sessions recused himself from all campaign matters at the DOJ.

caption The Oval Office. source Chad Hurd.

One of the most explosive scenes depicted in the Mueller report is when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference, citing his involvement with the 2016 campaign.

“You’re telling me that Bobby and Jack didn’t talk about investigations?” Trump asked when learning he could not communicate with Sessions about investigations into his campaign. “Or Obama didn’t tell Eric Holder to investigate?”

When Trump tried to fire Mueller.

caption President Trump. source Chad Hurd.

At one point, Trump wanted Mueller gone. He told White House counsel Don McGahn to pressure Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller.

“You gotta do this,” Trump said to McGahn. “You gotta call Rod.”

McGhan would ultimately ignore Trump’s order, telling him it would be too dangerous.

McGahn became a central figure of the Mueller report.

caption Don McGahn. source Chad Hurd.

McGahn is mentioned more times than anyone else in the Mueller report. He would later resign from his position in the White House to return to Jones Day, a high-powered law firm in Washington.

In June, the House of Representatives voted to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about his role in the investigation.

