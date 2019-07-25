2 Canadian teens wanted in an apparent murder spree spanning thousands of miles will likely die in a gun battle with police, one of their dads said

caption A wanted poster of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky over a map showing their escape across Canada. source Google Maps/RCMP

Two childhood friends wanted for a string of murders in remote parts of Canada will most likely fight police to the death rather than be arrested, one of their fathers said.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for the July 15 murders of US backpacker Chynna Deese, 24, her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23,

They are also suspected of the 19 murder of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, over 300 miles away.

Alan Schmegelsky, father to Bryer, told the Canadian Press news agency that his son is “going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that… They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory.”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the teens were seen Wednesday in Gillam, Manitoba, having traveled more than 2,000 miles across Canada during the course of the police investigation.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Two Canadian teenagers wanted for three murders have been sighted more than 2,000 miles from the scene of one the killings, in an expansive manhunt which has gripped the nation.

Childhood friends Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are the suspects in the killings of two backpackers, and a separate killing of a 64-year-old man which took place more than 300 miles away from the first.

According to the father of Schmegelsky, the two are on a “suicide mission” and would rather die in a “blaze of glory” than be arrested.

caption Canadian police released this security tape of Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend hugging at a gas station over the weekend. source RCMP/Reuters

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police named the two teens as suspects this week after concluding that the July 15 murders of US backpacker Chynna Deese, 24, and Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, were linked to the seemingly separated death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck.

The victims’ bodies were found some 300 miles apart in a remote part of British Columbia.

Police have since given updates on the movements of the teens, whom they say have traveled more than 2,000 miles across the vast provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Police in every state have told residents to be vigilant and not to approach the two.

caption A map showing the events after the murder of two backpackers on July 15. source Google Maps

Alan Schmegelsky, father to one of the teens, told Canadian Press on Wednesday that his son is in “very serious pain” and was badly affected by his 2005 divorce from Schmegelsky’s mother.

Read more: What we know about Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, 2 teens who launched a manhunt after they were named as suspects in 3 murders in Canada

“A normal child doesn’t travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does.”

“He’s on a suicide mission. He wants his pain to end.”

caption 64-year-old Leonard Dyck. source RCMP

“Basically, he’s going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that. Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen.”

“He wants his hurt to end. They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this.”

caption Alan Schmegelsky, the father, on Wednesday. source CHEK News

The two teens were initially described as missing people, but were later named as suspects. Here is a timeline of the case:

New: Photos believed to be sent by Bryer Schmegelsky, one of the two homicide suspects, to another user on a video game network https://t.co/pguPDVereZ pic.twitter.com/vvCa9ygjnJ — Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) July 24, 2019

Alan Schmegelsky broke into sobs while speaking to press on Wednesday, and said just before the teens drove away, his son had bought a smart black suit with money he’d made from a job at Walmart.

“Now I realize it’s his funeral suit,” he said.

Keith McLeod, father to the second of the teens, said in a statement: “Kam is a kind, considerate, caring young man (who) always has been concerned about other people’s feelings.”