Multiple injuries reported after school bus and dump truck collide on New Jersey highway

Multiple injuries were reported after a school bus and a dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway on Thursday.

At least one child is being assessed at a nearby medical center, but it’s unclear how many are hurt and the extent of the injuries.

Photos from the scene show the mangled school bus lying overturned near the exit, with its undercarriage apparently ripped away.

Multiple people are injured after a school bus full of children and a dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway on Thursday, authorities said.

Patients have been brought to the nearby Hackettstown Medical Center, but the amount and extent of the injuries are still unclear, Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told Northjersey.com.

At least one child is being assessed at the St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson, a spokeswoman told the website.

A spokesperson at the Morristown Medical Center also told NBC New York the facility was receiving patients, but didn’t yet know how many.

Some 10 other people were brought to St. Clare’s Dover Hospital and St. Clare’s Denville Hospital for evaluation and treatment, but their ages and conditions are still unclear, a representative told the Associated Press.

The New Jersey state police said on Twitter they were investigating a “serious” collision on Route 80 in Mount Olive Township, but added that no further information was available.

The mayor of Mount Olive, Rob Greenbaum, told Northjersey.com he was watching the rescue efforts from a nearby overpass, and said it was a “horrific scene” and the bus was “mangled.”

It’s unclear how many children were injured, and how severely, but New Jersey law stipulates that all children wear seatbelts on school buses.

Mount Olive police tweeted that traffic is being diverted off Route 80 at exit 26, and and to expect heavy traffic and delays along Route 46.

Images posted on social media showed severe damage to the overturned school bus:

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

BREAKING UPDATE: This is the first image we have of a major school bus accident on a New Jersey highway this morning. Children were on the bus and injuries have been reported. https://t.co/VyA0IBznGe pic.twitter.com/0ZIjZuUrBc — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 17, 2018

Serious accident involving Paramus school bus shuts down Route 80 in Mount Olive @northjersey @AsburyParkPress @dailyrecord pic.twitter.com/v8ob4MB2MV — Robert Karp (@BobKarpDR) May 17, 2018

BREAKING: Serious accident involving Paramus school bus shuts down Route 80 in Mount Olive @northjersey @AsburyParkPress @dailyrecord pic.twitter.com/RJuJpRxXQu — Robert Karp (@BobKarpDR) May 17, 2018

Here’s where the collision occurred:

