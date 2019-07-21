Pennsylvania school district threatens to place children in foster care if parents don’t pay off school lunch debt

caption Almost 1,000 students owe money for their lunches. source William Thomas Cain/ Getty

Wyoming Valley West School District in Pennsylvania sent letters to 1,000 parents, threatening to place their children in foster care if school lunch debts are not paid off.

The director of federal programs, Joseph Muth, said the letter was a “last resort,” as the district is owed more than $22,000 in unpaid lunches.

Some residents in the district are saying the letters were “extreme” and “unnecessary.”

A Pennsylvania school district has taken drastic action against parents who owe money for their children’s school lunches.

Wyoming Valley West School District in Pennsylvania sent out about 1,000 letters to parents’ homes threatening to place their children in foster care if the issue is not resolved.

“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch,” the letter reads, explaining that the parents could be taken to Dependency Court as a result.

The letter continues, “If you are taken to Dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care.”

Joseph Muth, the director of federal programs, wrote the letter and said it was sent as a “last resort” after several previous warning letters. The school district says they are owed $22,000 in unpaid lunches from about 1,000 students in the district. Some students have racked up debts more than $400.

“I think the person that wrote that letter should think about having their children away from him and put into a foster home,” Jack Coslett, a resident in the school district, told WNEP.

Another resident, Ruth Bates, agrees.

“Very extreme, maybe unnecessary, maybe cruel and brutal on the government’s part,” Bates told WNE.

Joanne Van Saun, who runs the Luzerne County Children and Youth Services in the area, said her agency was inappropriately brought into this problem.

“We exist to protect and preserve families. The only time a child is taken out is when they cannot be maintained safely in their home,” Suan told CNN. “Our agency has helped many children and families with paying rent and buying clothes. We know children do better when they’re with their families.”