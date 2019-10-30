From ancient monasteries to futuristic libraries, these photos show the different ways kids learn around the world

caption Bangladesh. source Azim Khan Ronnie/Agora Images

Agora, a free photography app, recently held the #Education2019 contest to award some of the most beautiful photos taken this year that depict learning in some form.

More than 19,513 images were submitted by photographers around the world.

The top 50 photos from this year's contest showcase outdoor classrooms, stunning monasteries, and solitary readers.

The winner will receive $1,000, and will be announced in November.

Yellow school buses are uniquely American – in fact, not everywhere do kids take buses to school at all. Turns out, many of the things we take for granted at places of learning, like a roof over our heads and electricity, aren’t the norm everywhere.

“Learning musical instruments” by Dedy Dhamiyanto

caption Indonesia. source Dedy Dhamiyanto/Agora Images

“This grandfather teaches the next generation how to play an instrument, while simultaneously teaching them about cultural heritage.”

“The old educating the young” by John Harris Nadeak

caption Indonesia. source John Harris Nadeak/Agora Images

“A senior painter is photographed here teaching a junior how to paint umbrellas.”

“Reading” by Kyaw Myint Than

caption Myanmar. source Kyaw Myint Than/Agora Images

“A young student comfortably sitting on a large golden structure, reading quietly.”

“Reading Buddhist Text” by Saw Fabian

caption Myanmar. source Saw Fabian/Agora Images

“As the temperatures rise in Bagan, some monks come under the shade of the temples to study, read, relax, and pray.”

“Teach” by Phyo Moe

caption Myanmar. source Phyo Moe/Agora Images

“A typical lecture in Myanmar. The education system has always been at a bare minimum, but is now starting to improve.”

“Student” by Myo Thet

caption Myanmar. source Myo Thet/Agora Images

“While other children choose to play games, these two decide to read a book together.”

“Reciting the Holy Quran” by Azim Khan Ronnie

caption Bangladesh. source Azim Khan Ronnie/Agora Images

“Every child in the Madrasah education institute are orphans. With the help of many people in the community, they are given the opportunity to study.”

“Mirrored Library” by Patricia Soon Mei Yung

caption Malaysia. source Patricia Soon Mei Yung/Agora Images

“This futuristic bookshop creates a unique and immersive environment for reading.”

“School students” by Sujit Saha

caption India. source Sujit Saha/Agora Images

“It was not difficult for Saha to get these boys to smile for the photo. Their love for school translates through the camera lens.”

“Lecture time” by Ye Kyaw Thu

caption Myanmar. source Ye Kyaw Thu/Agora Images

“A group of students being taught a lesson in a park in Myanmar.”

“Libraries Aren’t Dead” by Jovanne Amolat

caption Singapore. source Jovanne Amolat/Agora Images

“Amolat communicates through this image that in this age of modern technology and mobile phones, libraries aren’t dead. They are still lively and a great place to learn.”

“Nature school” by Pepi Perdiansyah

caption Indonesia. source Pepi Perdiansyah/Agora Images

“Each day, on his way home from school, the child in the photograph pauses on the rocks. He repeats the lessons he learns in school while enjoying nature.”

“In between” by Robert Marrel Dela Vega

caption Philippines. source Robert Marrel Dela Vega/Agora Images

“A little boy reading and writing in his journal before he goes to sleep.”

“Light of knowledge” by Pranab Basak

caption India. source Pranab Basak/Agora Images

“Children surrounding a luminous globe as it lights up their smiling faces. The globe evokes learning about the planet and the environment, and makes a subtle reference to global warming.”

“School in Tanzania” by Ruth Hundeshagen

caption Tanzania. source Ruth Hundeshagen/Agora Images

“The bright colors of the school uniforms and girl’s feet freely swinging under the table drew Hundeshagen to capture this photo.”

“Under the rain” by Adeel Chishti

caption Pakistan. source Adeel Chishti/Agora Images

“A child’s purity is captured here, when this boy was spotted roaming in the rain. His sparkling face and joyful gesture is what drew Chisti to take his picture.”

“Three of them learn” by Asad Khalid Sungkar

caption Indonesia. source Asad Khalid Sungkar/Agora Images

“These children were photographed finishing their homework on the street, as it was due in the nick of time.”

“Novice” by Kyimyothet

caption Myanmar. source kyimyothet/Agora Images

“One student teaching his peer a lesson from school.”

“Reading book” by Sahlan Kokasinta

caption Indonesia. source Sahlan Kokasinta/Agora Images

“Two boys sharing their passion for reading together.”

“Sharing” by Sithu Kyaw

caption Myanmar. source Sithu Kyaw/Agora Images

“Children reading under candlelight, sharing their knowledge with one another.”

“Baby reading” by Haimei Li

caption USA. source Viggo Lundberg/Agora Images

“A baby attempting to read quite a thick book. We wonder what he thinks about it.”

“Reading” by Andry Denisah

caption Indonesia. source Denisah/Agora Images

“While others are busy with everyday tasks, a pilgrim sits and reads his book in the peacefulness of a mosque.”

“The diversity of an unequal education system” by Hassan Majeed

caption Pakistan. source Hassan Majeed/Agora Images

“This photo portrays the differences between students of the unequal education system in Gujrat.”

“A, B, C” by Viggo Lundberg

caption Sweden. source Viggo Lundberg/Agora Images

“Lundberg secretly captured his daughter practicing her ABC’s, expressing her stubborn efforts to learn how to write.”

“After ippon training” by Pascal Biomez

caption France. source Pascal Biomez/Agora Images

“Education also involves sport. Learning how to be pushed down and how to get back up again is an important life lesson that this girl is facing.”

“Personal Touch” by Amitava Chandra

caption India. source Amitava Chandra/Agora Images

“A teacher goes out of his way to take initiative in his students’ learning, even when the infrastructural support of the classroom and education system is at a bare minimum.”

“Batik Education” by Wibowo Rahardjo

caption Indonesia. source Haimei/Agora Images

“This little girl is learning the traditional Indonesian art and craft of batik.”

“Braille Education System” by Jayakrishnan RK

caption Canada. source Jayakrishnan RK/Agora Images

“A visually-impaired child learning via his Braille System Book. This is the teaching process of the visually-challenged person.”

“Educate” by Swe Tun

caption Myanmar. source Swe Tun/Agora Images

“This boy is studying hard in his classroom in Kayin, Myanmar.”

“Education” by Dombrovskyi Oleksandr

caption Ukraine. source Dombrovskyi Oleksandr /Agora Images

“Two children engaged in a book about nature, enjoying warmth and sunshine.”

“Egyptology” by Banu Diker

caption Turkey. source Banu Diker/Agora Images

“Archeology students discussing ancient hieroglyphs in Bursa, Turkey.”

“Give me five” by Zexuan Hu

caption China. source Zexuan Hu/Agora

“This photo represents the communication between different cultures. Football is uncommon in China, but is promoted to younger generations.”

“Harp learning” by Gaukhar Yerkimbekova

caption Kazakhstan. source Gaukhar Yerkimbekova/Agora Images

“Children gathered around a harp, showing pure delight in the angelic instrument.”

“Study time” by Kyaw Khaing

caption Myanmar. source Kyaw Khaing/Agora Images

“This student demonstrates how reading, studying, and learning leads to becoming a successful and wise person.”

“Learning how to keep the earth green” by Irlan Turhantoro

caption Indonesia. source Irlan Turhantoro/Agora Images

“Education does not need to be restricted to a classroom, but can also be enjoyed in nature. These children are shown learning how to make Earth greener by planting.”

“Learning is a game” by Olivier de Lécluse

caption France. source Olivier de Lécluse/Agora Images

“With learning comes play. This is symbolized here, as the game of hopscotch is a symbol of initiation and education. This ancient game has existed among schoolyards for centuries.”

“Learning to play the piano” by Jan Cattaneo

caption Italy. source Jan Cattaneo/Agora Images

“Teacher and student play piano in harmony, enjoying the simple pleasure of music together.”

“Learning” by Dikye Ariani

caption Indonesia. source Dikye Ariani/Agora Images

“This man models the idea that you are never too old to keep learning.”

“Read it” by Thet Nanda Aung

caption Myanmar. source Thet Nanda Aung/Agora Images

“Five excited students, sitting in a field and reading together in Ayeyarwady, Myanmar.”

“Reading a Comic” by Wilmer Valdez Hinojosa

caption Spain. source Wilmer Valdez Hinojosa/Agora Images

“A child enjoying a comic book on a gloomy day in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.”

“Reading Holy Qur’an” by Dandi Rahman

caption Indonesia. source Dandi Rahman/Agora Images

“Two young children learning how to read the holy Qur’an and becoming more familiar with their religion.”

“Reading Novices” by Phyu Aye Pwint

caption Myanmar. source Phyu Aye Pwint/Agora Images

“Young monks sitting on the steps of an ancient building, reading together.”

“Reading” by Rahmad Ladae

caption Indonesia. source Rahmad Ladae/Agora Images

“This photo depicts a woman who is still passionate about reading and learning, even in her old age.”

“Sitting At My Desk” by Wilson

caption USA. source Wilson/Agora Images

“This little girl proves to us all that education does not have to be grueling work, but that it can also be a joy!”

“Students” by Thant Zin

caption Myanmar. source Thant Zin/Agora Images

“A group of students walking to class in the morning, illuminated by sunshine.”

“The electrician is teaching children” by Đỗ Tuấn Ngọc

caption Vietnam. source Đỗ Tuấn Ngọc/Agora Images

“With their mouths open in shock, these two girls learn some astonishing facts from an electrician.”

“Thinking in the classroom” by Naing Tun Win

caption Myanmar. source Naing Tun Win/Agora Images

“A child learning in her classroom, her face illuminated by natural gloomy light.”

“My grandmother taught me to study at night” by Nguyen Vu Phuoc

caption Vietnam. source Nguyen Vu Phuoc/Agora Images

“This photo portrays the close relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter, as she teaches her how to read and write.”

“What do I want to read?” by Enrique Planelles Obrador

caption Spain. source Enrique Planelles Obrador/Agora Images

“Obrador states that his daughter ran from his arms straight to the bookshelf with a giant smile on her face. She gives him hope for the education of the next generation.”

“Learning to mend nets” by Khánh Phan

caption Vietnam. source Khánh Phan/Agora Images

“Two women are pictured here carrying out this tradition.”