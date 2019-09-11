15 things you’ll only remember if you went to school in the ’80s

Everything ’90s might be having a moment right now, but we’d argue that the decade that needs more attention is the ’80s.

Of course, with shows like “Glow” and “Stranger Things,” the decade has been getting some of its much-deserved spotlight, but there are still plenty of ’80s-era things that haven’t been discussed enough lately.

From overhead projectors to failing miserably at the Oregon Trail, here are 15 things you’ll only remember if you went to school in the 1980s.

You got in trouble for getting too slap-happy with your slap bracelets.

Forget Silly Bandz – slap bracelets were the first accessories to get banned from schools.

Slap bracelets, also known as snap bracelets, were popular in the late ’80s. They were banned by some schools across the country because of the potential for injury, since in order to make the bracelet actually fit on your wrist, you’d have to literally slap it on.

You’d be subjected to watching “Just Say No” infomercials. Every. Year.

“Just Say No” was an anti-drug campaign spearheaded by Nancy Reagan after she said the phrase at an 1982 elementary school visit. She traveled the country and filmed PSAs reiterating that all you had to do to stay drug-free was to “just say no.”

It became even more prevalent when popular ’80s sitcoms started airing “Very Special Episodes” about drug awareness, in which the characters would also… just say no.

Even though it’s ingrained in every ’80s kid’s brain, there are studies that show that “Just Say No” and programs like it actually sort of backfired.

You made and traded mixtapes with your friends — the ’80s equivalent of creating shared playlists.

caption A mixtape from “Bring It On.” source Universal Pictures

The art of creating a mixtape has been lost on the younger generation – there’s something extremely personal about agonizing over song choice and placement with limited minutes to fill, as well as literally handing over a physical tape that sending a playlist link just can’t convey.

But, as we know, everything comes back eventually, even cassette tapes. So maybe the mixtape is on its way back, too.

And what better way to listen to your mixtape than on your Walkman during lunch?

caption A Sony Walkman. source Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

The Walkman was created in 1979 to allow people to listen to cassette tapes on the go – it later became CD-compatible in the ’90s, and known as a Discman. But during the 1980s, having a Walkman gave you all the cool points.

You’d pass handwritten notes.

caption Writing notes to pass. source mdgovpics/Flickr

Yup, kids used to have to communicate via snail mail before texting, email, and even Google Docs, made it extremely easy to chat in class.

Any free time during the school day was spent trying to figure out the hot new toy, the Rubik’s Cube.

caption A Rubik’s Cube. source Gabriel Rocha/Flickr

The Rubik’s Cube has been confounding kids and adults alike since its invention in 1974, but it was in its heyday in the early ’80s. In fact, one of the best-selling book of 1981 was “The Simple Solution to Rubik’s Cube,” written by James G. Nourse, a chemistry professor.

Nothing beat shoving all your school stuff into a Caboodle…

caption A few Caboodles. source YouTube/Heather Michelle

Caboodles were like larger pencil cases that held everything you could need at school, from makeup to pens. Like everything else, they’re going through a renaissance right now, but it’s just not the same.

Or perhaps you were more of a Trapper-Keeper fan.

caption A kitty Trapper-Keeper. source eBay/capt_mikey

The sound of the Velcro rip from a Trapper Keeper opening might as well be a time machine – it takes ’80s kids all the way back to their first day of school, organizing their papers. They first appeared on the scene in 1978, and for years, they were the must-have school supply.

Staying home sick was fine because you had Bob Ross to teach you “The Joy of Painting” on PBS.

caption Bob Ross, host of “The Joy of Painting.” source Wikimedia Commons

“The Joy of Painting” aired for 11 years and 31 seasons on PBS, from 1983 until 1994. Kids from around the country were soothed by Ross’ calming voice, and his sweet names for all the things he painted, like “happy little trees.”

Most of the day was spent coordinating plans to hit the arcade or mall after school.

caption Vintage arcade games. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Now, arcades are something of a novelty for nostalgic adults, like the arcade-themed bars that have popped up around the country.

But they used to be a haven for kids who simply wanted to kill time before going home, and had some extra change in their pockets to play Pac-Man.

You remember spending 15 minutes on Sunday, May 25, 1986, holding hands with people in an attempt to form a continuous human chain across the contiguous United States.

Hands Across America was meant to raise awareness and money for the homeless by getting people across the contiguous United States to hold hands for 15 minutes by forming a human chain. The event, which was organized by the people who facilitated “We Are the World,” ended up making way less money than anticipated, though 6.5 million people did show up.

Kids across the country used one of their precious weekend days (Sunday, May 25, 1986, to be exact) to hold hands with one another, and get a commemorative t-shirt.

You watched the Challenger disaster unfold in real-time on January 28, 1986.

caption The Challenger crew taking a break during countdown training. source NASA/Reuters

The Challenger disaster is a day that lives on forever in the memories of ’80s kids.

Christa McAuliffe, a teacher from Vermont, had been selected to become the first civilian in space as part of NASA’s Teacher in Space project, and thus most schools across the US watched the broadcast live. Students across the country witnessed the Challenger fall apart after 72 seconds, tragically killing all seven people aboard.

You remember overhead projectors.

caption An overhead projector. source Wikimedia Commons/ Mailer diablo

The overhead projector was how teachers would show any sort of visual aid to the whole classroom. Who doesn’t remember struggling with the slippery plastic foil and markers?

You died of dysentery playing Oregon Trail.

caption Oregon Trail. source BroderBund/The Learning Company

The Oregon Trail was first introduced to us in 1971, and by the ’80s had become a full-blown phenomenon. The version that most ’80s kids remember was developed in 1985, with pixelated graphics, dysentery, and plenty of oxen.

Computer paper looked like this.

caption Computer paper. source Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

The computer paper of the ’80s wasn’t the single blank sheets of white paper we’re used to today. Its official name was continuous form paper, its edges had holes so that it could move through the printer easily, and it came as one long, continuous sheet.

It’s still for sale at places like Office Depot, but it’s not typically seen in schools anymore.