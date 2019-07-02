15 colleges and universities that will pay you to play competitive video games

caption Round two of the Overwatch finals at the Barclays Center source Getty

Playing video games might sound like the most unlikely way to pull a college scholarship, but an increasing number of students are doing just that: Scoring a college education because of their gaming skills.

E-sports (the term used for competitive gaming) while long a major mainstream sport in China and Korea, has recently become more popular across the US and Europe. To get a sense how just how many people are watching e-sports, one need look no further than the 2017 League of Legends championship, which had over 106.2 million viewers – more than the 2019 Super Bowl..

Some estimate gaming will be a $1.67 billion industry by 2021. And steady stream of universities are trying to tap into that market.

According to the National Association of Collegiate E-sports, over 3,000 college students currently compete among 130 different teams. Since NACE formed in 2016, it estimates that schools have dished out over $15 million in scholarship aid to e-sports players.

And the field just keeps growing. It’s expected that there will be around 150 national college e-sports programs by 2020, which means even more opportunities to get a free ride from playing games.

So whether you’re an all night, Monster-chugging, video-game-veteran or just a casual player interested in how far your hobby could get you, here’s 15 of the best e-sports colleges that will pay you to play – ranked by Best Colleges.com

1. Maryville University was the first school to offer full scholarships for e-sports players.

caption Maryville player Aiden “Niles” Tidwell competing in League of Legends. source Aiden Tidwell

Maryville University is located in St. Louis, Missouri, and has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,182.

Their gaming program has brought in two national championships and the team now has 20 players.

Here’s the Maryville team moments after they won a national championship in 2017:

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Heroes of the Storm

2. Robert Morris University was the first school to create an e-sports team.

caption A Robert Morris student player competes in a League of Legends championship. source Getty

Founded in 1912 in downtown Chicago, Robert Morris is a small undergraduate college with an enrollment of just over 2,000 students.

The school was the first university to offer an e-sports scholarship – back in 2014. Since then, the team has expanded to include nearly 40 players.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Rocket League

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Overwatch

Heroes of the Storm

Hearthstone

3. Miami University won the 2017 Overwatch national championship.

caption Miami University’s campus. source Chris Light/Wikimedia

Miami University is actually located in Oxford, Ohio, and has just over 19,000 students. The university ranked third in the US for “Strong Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching.”

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Hearthstone

Overwatch

4. University of California-Irvine offers $6,000 scholarships to players and has its own e-sports arena.

caption University of California Irvine wins League of Legends Championship source Getty

The University of California-Irvine has over 90 areas of study. The school has an undergraduate population of 29,307 and sits only a few miles away from the Pacific Ocean.

Here’s a walk through the team’s e-sports stadium:

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Overwatch

5. The University of Utah was the first Division I school to announce an e-sports program.

caption The University of Utah’s campus. source Daderot/Wikimedia

The University of Utah is situated on 1,535 acres in Salt Lake City, and has a total undergraduate enrollment of just under 25,000 students.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Rocket League

6. Illinois Wesleyan University has its own e-sports arena.

caption A Illinois Wesleyan University e-sports athlete competing. source The University of Illinois Wesleyan University

Illinois Wesleyan University is located in Bloomington, Illinois, and has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,649. The university claims 97% of its student body find employment or start graduate school within six months of graduating.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

7. Columbia College has issued over $250,000 in e-sports scholarships since its program started.

caption Columbia College’s e-sports team. source Columbia College

Located in Columbia, Missouri, the university began life under the name Christian Female College. The name change came in 1980, when they shifted form a two-year womens’ college to a four-year coed college. The school has just over 1,200 students enrolled at its main campus, with an additional 11,000 spread across multiple “venue” campuses around the US.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

8. Southwest Baptist University started offering varsity e-sports scholarships in 2016.

caption Southwest Baptist University’s campus. source Southwest Baptist University

Southwest Baptist University is located in Bolivar, Missouri, and has 2,663 undergraduate students. The university calls itself, “distinctively Christian,” and offers 80 different areas of study.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

9 Georgia Southern University says e-sports players “enjoy almost all the perks of being on an official athletic team.”

caption Georgia Southern University’s campus. source Richardelainechambers/Wikimedia

Located in Statesboro, Georgia, the university has 26,400 students enrolled in 141 majors over three separate campuses. The university has a strong reputation for catering to veterans, and was ranked the number one college for vets by Military Times.

Games they compete in:

Rocket League

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

SMITE

Overwatch

League of Legends

Call of Duty

10. Ashland University offers scholarships for e-sports players of up to $4,000.

source Shutterstock

Ashland University is a small Christian college located in Ashland, Ohio. The school has an undergraduate class size of 5,677.

Games they compete in:

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Counter Strike: Global Offensive,

Starcraft 2

Rocket League

11. Georgia State University offers competitive e-sports scholarships.

caption Georgia State University student competes in a Clash Royale game. source Getty

Georgia State University is located in Atlanta and has 25,790 undergraduate students. The university has more than 200 majors and over 400 student organizations to choose from, according to US News and World Report.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

SMITE

Clash Royale

12. Boise State is recruiting players, casters, strategists and “creatives who love the e-sports world.”

caption Boise State’s arena. source Boise State

Boise State is home to more than 25,000 students from every state and over 60 foreign countries. The university offers over 200 areas of study and 260 student organization along with a strong internship program.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Rocket League

13. Kansas Wesleyan University has been competing in e-sports since 2015.

caption Players battling at Kansas Weslyan University. source Kansas Wesleyan University

Kansas Wesleyan University is located in the small city of Salina, Kansas, and is home to fewer than 800 students. The university website says that 100% of its full time students receive some form of financial aid.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Overwatch

Rocket League

Hearthstone

14. Bellevue University e-sports players compete in an arena call the “Bruin Bunker.”

caption The Bellevue University “Bruin Bunker.” source Bellevue University

The university is located on 46 acres of land in Bellevue, Nebraska, and houses nearly 9,000 students.

Games they compete in:

League of Legends

Hearthstone

Overwatch

15. Stephens College has one of the country’s only all women’s e-sports teams.

caption Stephens College’s campus. source HornColumbia/Wikimedia

Stephens College was founded in 1833 as an all women’s college in Columbia, Missouri. According to US News and World Report, the school has just 648 students.

Games they compete in:

Overwatch

