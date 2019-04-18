Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi accuse Attorney General William Barr of ‘deliberately distorting’ the Mueller report

caption Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak to the media ahead of a possible partial government shut down in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2018. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement on Thursday accusing Attorney General William Barr of “deliberately distorting” special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

“Special Counsel Mueller’s report paints a disturbing picture of a president who has been weaving a web of deceit, lies and improper behavior and acting as if the law doesn’t apply to him,” the Democratic leaders said. “But if you hadn’t read the report and listened only to Mr. Barr, you wouldn’t have known any of that because Mr. Barr has been so misleading.”

In the 448-page report, released Thursday, the special counsel team said they did not find sufficient evidence to bring a charge of conspiracy against anyone involved in the Trump campaign for illegally coordinating with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

The report also said that while Mueller’s team did not make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” as to whether Trump obstructed the Mueller probe itself and other federal investigations involving him, they could not “exonerate” him of allegations of obstruction of justice.

Mueller’s report detailed 11 separate instances they examined for possible obstruction of justice – but said that by not executing his wishes, Trump’s own aides and advisers stopped him from possibly committing more clear-cut obstruction.

Several Democratic leaders accused Barr of intentionally misrepresenting the report’s findings in a Thursday morning press conference, during which he said that Mueller’s team had found “no collusion” on the part of the Trump campaign- despite the fact the Mueller report clearly said they investigated conspiracy and not collusion, which is not a technical legal term.

Here’s Schumer and Pelosi’s full statement:

“What we’ve learned today is that Attorney General Barr deliberately distorted significant portions of Special Counsel Mueller’s report.

Special Counsel Mueller’s report paints a disturbing picture of a president who has been weaving a web of deceit, lies and improper behavior and acting as if the law doesn’t apply to him. But if you hadn’t read the report and listened only to Mr. Barr, you wouldn’t have known any of that because Mr. Barr has been so misleading.

There are at least four significant ways that Mr. Barr has misled the public on the contents of the Mueller report: