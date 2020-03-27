10 science projects that will keep your kid learning when stuck at home

caption The 4M Potato Clock is a fun introductory science kit for kids 8 years and older. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Keeping kids engaged in learning during the coronavirus pandemic is no easy task.

To make it easier for overwhelmed parents, we rounded up an array of science projects for kids of all ages.

These kits cover chemistry, biology, physiology, astronomy, engineering, and more.

If you’re the parent of school-age kids who are now home indefinitely, you’re undoubtedly struggling with the complex task of keeping your kids busy, keeping yourself sane, and most importantly, keeping your kid’s brain engaged in a positive, constructive way.

If these times are an indication of anything at all, it’s the importance of science. Whether you’re looking for something to do with your kids, supplement virtual learning, or something to keep your kids occupied while you get some you time in, the good news is, there are plenty of fun, easy-to-use, immersive, at-home science kits out there.

Here are 10 of the best kits for science projects and experiments:

The best educational set for having fun with some chemistry basics

source Scientific Explorer

This chemistry starter kit comes with 11 hands-on, colorful, and explosive do-it-at-home experiments. Using safe, kid-friendly chemicals, your child will feel like a real scientist as they mix, measure, and combine different ingredients using the kit’s scientific tools. While appropriate for ages 6 and up, it’s recommended that all activities are done with supervision. Also, keep in mind, you’ll need a few basic kitchen ingredients and products, like water and baking powder.

Read more about this kit in our guide to the best educational toys.

A way to cultivate that green thumb, even while stuck indoors

source Walmart

It’s the perfect time of year for this one. With this DIY kit, you and your kids can design your own planter, and learn about phototropism. Phototropism is the way plants respond to light sources, by growing and bending so they get as much of themselves exposed to light as possible. These planters are also great because you can see the entire plant, root source included. With time outside limited, this is a great way to keep your kids connected to mother nature as you enjoy watching your seedlings grow.

Please be advised: This kit is BYOS (bring your own seeds). Green bean seeds work really well.

For more ideas, check out our guide to the best gardening kits for kids.

The clock that will knock your kids’ socks off

source Green Science

This award-winning science kit provides step-by-step instructions for creating a “green battery” for a digital clock using two potatoes, three insulated copper wires, and a zinc and copper plate. It’s a safe, simple project that’s perfect for science beginners ages 8 and up. If you have a kid who isn’t that into science, this is a good one to start with, as the satisfaction of completing it far exceeds the difficulty.

Be advised: This kit is BYOP (bring your own potatoes). Everything else is included.

A kit that will create the newest member of your family

source Walmart

Next time your kids ask you for a younger sibling or a pet, just tell them to build their own robot monster! This kit not only provides useful STEM-ulation, it simultaneously teaches the value of upcycling. All you need is a used soda can and one AA battery. Everything else is included. While this project is for kids 8 and up and technically requires no prior knowledge in order to be successful, careful reading of instructions, assemblage, and patience are required.

The kit that will show your kid how much earth science rocks

source Barnes and Noble

Whether you’ve got a kid who’s a junior scientist or a kid who’d rather play dress-up, this kit is perfect for kids ages 8 to 13. The 36 colorful stones will draw any kid in, which is perfect if you need a couple of hours to get your taxes done. The accompanying book explains how to sort the collection and how to conduct experiments – such as a float test and scratch test – in order to evaluate each rock type’s unique, distinctive properties. There are added bonuses that could create opportunities for a group project, like how to create a rock tumbler or grow a geode formation.

A fun present for a budding doctor or curious kid

source Barnes and Noble

Did you know that there are over 200 bones in the human body? With this fun, educational kit, your kids will learn about the different parts of the skeletal system through three double-sided fact-filled sheets and 50 foam magnets that can be matched with the appropriate parts of the body. This will occupy any curious kid for a couple of hours, and it’s also quite fun to do quiz-style with the whole family. Watch out – you may find yourself playing with it by yourself while your kid’s not around.

A way to learn about the moon and decorate your kid’s room

source Barnes and Noble

I find that kids love learning about things they regularly observe. What better example of this than the moon. How many times has your kid shouted, “Look, the moon!” during a late-night car ride or stroll? Allow your kid to tap into the curiosity we’ve all had at some point about this mysterious, ever-changing celestial body orbiting Earth. With this kit, your child can learn about the lunar cycle and re-create it in 3D indoors. It includes moon-related facts, activities, and 75 glow-in-the-dark moons and stars.

The must-have for any bug-enthusiast

source Barnes and Noble

Transform those “ewwws” into “ooohs” with this fun collection. This kit comes with 10 preserved real-life insects, a magnifying glass, and a booklet explaining the names and attributes of each insect.

The kit that will engineer an engineer

source Target

With 125 potential projects, this kit is definitely a bang for your buck. If you’ve ever said to yourself, “My kid’s not going to college unless it’s a trade school or to study engineering,” well, here’s a good first start. Skill Builder provides hours of fun for kids ages 8 and up. With these introductory electrical engineering exercises, kids can explore the world of photoresistors, capacitors, and transistors by creating circuits that turn on lights and make sounds.

For more ideas, see our guide to the best STEM toys.

Maximize the fun with the kit that combines math and science

source Magna-Tiles / Facebook

This set is a great example of the intimate connection between art, design, math, and science. Your child will not only get to create amazing, stain-glass looking structures with these beautiful magnetic tiles, they’ll learn about magnetic principles, patterns, 3D design, and architectural problem-solving. The best part is, they’ll soak it all in while they think they’re just playing.

Read more in our guide to the best educational toys.