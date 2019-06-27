“Science the $#!* Out of It” is returning to Facebook Watch for season two

source Insider

We’re excited to announce that “Science the $#!* Out of It”returns to Facebook Watch for season 2 on Friday, June 28th.

What happens when a scientist and a comedian team up to solve the internet’s most burning questions? Tune in to watch hosts Danni Washington and Krystyna Hutchinson use the scientific method to find the answers.

Danni is a science communicator seen on “Xploration Nature Knows Best.” Krystyna is a comedian and host of “Guys we ******,” a sex-positive podcast. Over 10 episodes they’ll conduct experiments with the help of experts and brave test dummies.

Topics include hangovers, rip currents, old wives tales, chiropractors, and more.

Watch the trailer below, and tune in Fridays at 3 p.m. EST:

Brought to you by Executive Producers Tony Manfred and Stephen Parkhurst. Produced by Ally Giannini and Alen Rahimic with the help of Associate Producers Ian Wolsten and Alexandra Smith. Camera operators Ben Nigh and Chelsea Pineda and animations by Gene Kim.