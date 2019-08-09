Scientists have discovered why two sharks glow bright green in the depths of the ocean

caption A chain catshark glowing green. source David Gruber / iScience

Only blue light can reach the deepest parts of the ocean. And under that light frequency, certain types of sharks glow green.

In new research, scientists from City University of New York and Yale University looked at the biology of the swell shark and the chain catshark to try and work out why.

The study, published in the journal iScience, identifies a previously unknown method of biofluorescence caused by a biofluorescent molecule that is only found in the light spots on the shark’s skin.

It’s a different form of bioluminescence to what is seen in other animals, like certain jellyfish and corals. If harnessed, it could help lead to the development of new imaging techniques, the researchers said.

source David Gruber / iScience

“It’s a completely different system for them to see each other that other animals cannot necessarily tap into,” said the study’s co-corresponding author Jason Crawford. “They have a completely different view of the world that they’re in because of these biofluorescent properties that their skin exhibits and that their eyes can detect.

“Imagine if I were bright green, but only you could see me as being bright green, but others could not.”

As well as working as an identifier for sharks, the green glowing can also help them fight germs, as the biofluorescent molecules display antimicrobial properties.

David Gruber, the other co-corresponding author of the study, said the discovery of these molecules could help them learn more about the importance of bioluminescence to the sharks’ central nervous systems, adding that sharks have been on Earth for over 400 million years.

“Sharks continually fascinate humans, and they hold so many mysteries and superpowers,” Gruber said. “This study highlights yet another mystery of sharks, and it is my hope that this inspires us to learn more about their secrets and work to better protect them.”