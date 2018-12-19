Scientists just found a prehistoric skeleton of a teenage girl in a Kelantan cave

Based on the pelvic bone, researchers believe the skeleton belongs to a teenage girl. Facebook/ Department of National Heritage

Archaeologists just uncovered a skeleton from the Mesolithic era inside a cave in Ulu Kelantan.

The skeleton is thought to belong to a teenage girl, and is estimated to be between 6,000 and 8,000 years old.

The discovery will help scientists find out more about the practices of prehistoric people in Malaysia.

The Gua Chawan cave in Malaysia’s north-eastern state of Kelantan has recently divulged its treasures to scientists after an ancient skeleton was uncovered in its depths.

According to the Star, researchers found the skeleton on Nov 2 while excavating the cave, which is located in the Nenggiri Valley in Ulu Kelantan. It was subsequently moved to a laboratory and placed on display at the Department of National Heritage on December 12.

A team from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and archaeology officers from the Department of National Heritage estimated the skeleton to be between 6,000 and 8,000 years old, the Star said. This puts it in the Mesolithic period.

The Mesolithic period falls within the Stone Age, which is when ancient humans began using stone tools.

Based on the pelvic bone, researchers believe the skeleton belongs to a teenage girl, the Star added.

In a Facebook post, the Department of National Heritage called the skeleton an “important archaeological discovery” that would provide scientists “new facts about the practices of prehistoric people in Malaysia”, and “unravel the culture of primitive communities and the presence of prehistoric humans along the Nenggiri Valley’s Ulu Kelantan limestone complexes”.

The Star said the Heritage Department was planning to continue conservation works at the cave for 60 days, and would send any found teeth and shell samples to a lab in the US for chronometric dating.

Read also: