SCIEX Announces Latest Innovations for Improving Healthcare and Well-being at ASMS

Improving the accuracy and user-friendliness of mass spec technologies to enable critical decisions in safety, healthcare and nutrition

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 07 June 2018 – SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, has announced today that it will highlight a suite of recent innovations for streamlining biotherapeutics research and development, as well as its latest technologies for delivering accessible, high performance clinical diagnostics, at ASMS 2018. These developments have been optimized for maximal sensitivity, accuracy and efficiency for scientists using challenging workflows in critical fields, without sacrificing robustness or ease of use.

Recent additions to the SCIEX biopharma portfolio:

OptiFlow TM Quant Solution, which delivers highly sensitive micro flow quantitation for peptides. This solution includes the OptiFlow™ Turbo V Source with M5 MicroLC to deliver micro flow sensitivity at analytical flow usability, with flexible and user-friendly sample handling.

Quant Solution, which delivers highly sensitive micro flow quantitation for peptides. This solution includes the OptiFlow™ Turbo V Source with M5 MicroLC to deliver micro flow sensitivity at analytical flow usability, with flexible and user-friendly sample handling. Multiple Attribute Methodology (MAM) Workflow for simple yet in-depth LC-MS characterization and development of biologics, supported through the newly released SCIEX BioPharmaView™ 3.0 software. The MAM Workflow provides more complete analysis of the product quality profile while minimizing the burden of product quality attribute (PQA) monitoring and product purity testing.

New OS software:

SCIEX is launching its SCIEX OS 1.4 software at ASMS, bringing the full package for quantitative and qualitative analysis to the majority of SCIEX instruments. The new operating system also offers complete 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for labs in regulated fields.

This launch follows the MPX™ 2.0 software, which was recently developed for multiplexing LC separations within a single MS system, saving valuable laboratory time while improving flexibility.

Earlier this year, SCIEX also announced several other new technologies. These include the Citrine™ MS/MS System for clinical diagnostics, delivering highly sensitive and rapid quantification of large panels of molecules, as well as the OptiFlow Interface and C100HT Biologics Analyzer.

“These latest developments reflect the SCIEX commitment to improving the future of science and, ultimately, well-being,” said Inese Lowenstein, President, SCIEX. “By making mass spec more sensitive, robust and user-friendly, we’re enabling analysts and clinicians to make critical decisions with enhanced accuracy, while improving their lab productivity and reducing costs.”

SCIEX will showcase its pioneering technologies throughout ASMS at booth #601 and at the SCIEX Hospitality and Demo Suite, at the Hilton Bayfront. In addition, scientists from SCIEX will provide a series of Users Meetings and Breakfast Seminars, as well as present numerous talks and posters during the ASMS Technical Program. For more information, please visit sciex.com/events/ASMS2018.

