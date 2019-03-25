Scoot flight from Singapore to Taipei experiences drop in cabin pressure, oxygen masks activated

The pilot had announced that there were problems with the aircraft resulting in the dip in cabin pressure. The Straits Times

A Scoot flight from Singapore to Taipei on Sunday (March 24) experienced abnormal cabin pressure during the plane’s descent, resulting in the activation of oxygen masks.

Flight TR996 landed at 1.15pm at Taipei Taoyuan Airport.

A female passenger who was travelling with her child reported that her infant vomited during the descent, said a Scoot spokesman in response to queries from The Straits Times.

There were no other reports of injuries or major discomfort, added the spokesman.

The aircraft was grounded for investigations.

According to Taiwanese website ETtoday, when the oxygen masks were activated, the cabin crew immediately told the passengers to put them on.

A passenger on the flight said the pilot had announced that there were problems with the aircraft resulting in the dip in cabin pressure.

A Scoot Taiwan representative told ETtoday that there were 180 passengers on the plane.

Scoot said that all passengers of TR996 disembarked the plane when it safely arrived at 1.15pm local time at Taipei Taoyuan Airport.

Medical attention was given to the female passenger and her infant, and Scoot said it would follow up on the infant’s condition.

Passengers travelling on the return flight TR997 from Taipei to Singapore were affected by the incident as their flight was delayed.

The Scoot spokesman said that Scoot would deploy a replacement aircraft, subject to regulatory approval, and would depart on Monday at 12.45am local time.

The flight had originally been scheduled to depart at 2pm local time on Sunday.

ETtoday reported that the replacement aircraft was dispatched from Singapore to Taipei.

Meal vouchers have been provided to passengers at the airport during the delay, said the Scoot spokesman, who apologised for the inconvenience caused to its customers.

