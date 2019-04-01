Scoot is now offering Singapore’s first direct flight to Laos

The flights run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Straits Times

Singaporeans can now hop on a direct flight to Luang Prabang and Vientiane, after budget carrier Scoot unveiled three new weekly flights to Laos on April 1.

The carrier is the only airline here offering direct flights to the South-east Asian country.

The flights, which run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on A320 aircraft, first arrive in Luang Prabang, before heading to Vientiane, and then back to Singapore.

The routes were transferred over from sister airline SilkAir, Scoot said.

Its chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said that the new flights will give Singaporeans more travel choices, adding that Laos was “an ideal destination for people looking to escape from the concrete jungle.”

