Scoot now lets you pay for flight tickets using PayNow

Travellers who want to pay for flight tickets via bank transfer can finally do so, with a new PayNow option launched by Scoot.

In a statement on Monday (March 18), Scoot said that the new payment option is the result of a collaboration between the low-cost carrier and Singapore bank UOB.

Scoot is the first airline in Singapore to allow payment via the e-payment system, which was first introduced in July 2017.

PayNow is an interbank funds transfer service that enables retail customers and companies in Singapore to send and receive payments to and from participating banks by simply using the recipient’s mobile phone number, Singapore NRIC/FIN, or a company’s Unique Entity Number.

The airline also has credit card and AXS payment options.

Scoot added that the PayNow option will be officially launched with its new “Got To Go” promotions, which begin on March 19.

