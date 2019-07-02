Fans are furious that Scooter Braun posted that he ‘bought’ Taylor Swift, and the pop star has been quietly liking their angry posts

caption Scooter Braun recently purchased Taylor Swift’s former record label. source Terry Wyatt/Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Sunday, Scooter Braun re-posted an Instagram story that was captioned, “WHEN YOUR FRIEND BUYS TAYLOR SWIFT!!!”

Shortly after, Swift wrote a Tumblr post that denounced Braun’s purchase of her former record label, which gives him ownership of her old songs and albums.

The pop star’s fans are furious that Braun would “casually joke about buying women.”

Swift has been liking posts on Tumblr from fans expressing their anger and disappointment.

The post came on the heels of Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records. The label owns Swift’s first six albums, from her self-titled debut to 2017’s “Reputation.”

Scooter has since deleted this Instagram story post. — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) July 1, 2019

Braun deleted the post that same day. Shortly after, Swift wrote a post on Tumblr that denounced his ownership of her music and accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying.”

In the days since, many musicians have spoken up in support of Swift and her fans have rallied behind her.

And although the 29-year-old pop star hasn’t offered any additional commentary, she has been quietly liking posts on Tumblr from fans expressing their anger – and especially their fury that Braun would “casually joke about buying women.”

caption A selection of Tumblr posts that Taylor Swift has “liked.” source Tumblr

Swift’s likes on Tumblr also include posts about other celebrities’ reactions. She liked multiple posts about the Haim sisters and Halsey, who defended Swift’s right to own her music.

She also liked posts condemning Justin Bieber, who accused Swift of looking for sympathy and sided with Braun, his longtime manager.

caption Fans are angry that Justin Bieber would defend Scooter Braun, even though he admitted he and Taylor Swift haven’t spoken in years. source Tumblr

Swift has also liked a number of posts that point out how female musicians have been speaking up in support of Swift – and in support of all artists owning their music – but very few male musicians have done the same, save for some of Swift’s friends and frequent collaborators, like Todrick Hall and Jack Antonoff.

caption “We’re all waiting to see one male artist speak up and address how wrongly female artists are treated.” source Tumblr

Representatives for Swift and Braun didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.