Scotland and Wales are closing all of their schools because of the coronavirus pandemic

source Getty

Scotland and Wales will close all of their schools by the end of this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh and Scottish governments both confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to close English schools as well.

All schools in Scotland and Wales will close by Friday as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the United Kingdom.

The Welsh and Scottish governments both confirmed the move on Wednesday.

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the Welsh government would be “bringing forward the Easter break for schools in Wales. Schools across Wales will close for the statutory provision of education at the latest on 20 March 2020.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that schools in the country had lost too many staff through sickness and self-isolation to remain open.

The move came as Boris Johnson comes under growing pressure to close English schools as well.

Johnson told members of Parliament on Wednesday that a decision on school closures would “be taken imminently”.

“The House should expect further decisions to be taken imminently on schools and how to make sure we square the circle both of making sure we stop the spread of the disease but also making sure we relieve, as much as we can, pressure on our NHS.”

Asked whether English schools would close soon, a spokesperson for the prime minister said: “We have been guided by the scientific advice. Included within our plan has been the possibility of closing schools which [we will consider] at the right time.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to update MPs on schools later on Wednesday.