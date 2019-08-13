Scott Disick made his kids a $100,000 playhouse that is nicer than your apartment

caption Scott Disick made his kids a $100,000 playhouse on his new show. source E!

Scott Disick, the TV personality and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, has recently embarked on a new project: a house-flipping show on E! called “Flip It Like Disick.”

And for one of his first architectural feats during the debut season of the series, the notorious party boy and father of Kardashian’s three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – built a playhouse for his kids.

Disick and his crew constructed the loft-style structure in Kardashian’s backyard in Calabasas, California, so that he could have a connection with his kids even when he isn’t physically present at his ex’s home.

According to Us Weekly, the house cost more than $100,000 to build.

Check out photos of the Disick kids’ lavish new crib – which is undoubtedly nicer than your own house – below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Scott Disick, the TV personality and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, has recently embarked on a new project: a house-flipping show on E! called “Flip It Like Disick.”

And for one of his first architectural feats during the debut season of the series, the notorious party boy and father of Kardashian’s three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – built a playhouse for his nine, seven, and four-year-old.

Disick and his crew constructed the loft-style structure in Kardashian’s backyard so that he could have a connection with his children even when he isn’t physically present at his ex’s home in Calabasas, California.

Running for father of the year over here #FlipItLikeDisick — Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) August 12, 2019

Check out the luxurious playhouse, which is undoubtedly nicer than your current home, below:

Scott Disick — Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children — recently kicked off a new E! series called “Flip it Like Disick!”

caption Scott Disick in the title sequence of “Flip It Like Disick.” source E!

In the show, the 36-year-old and his crew remodel homes in pursuit of a profit.

caption Scott Disick helping demolish a home on “Flip It Like Disick.” source E!

On one of the first episodes of the debut season, Disick decides to build a playhouse for his three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

caption Scott Disick’s eldest children — Mason and Penelope — with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. source Vantage News/IPx

Disick and his crew constructed the loft-style structure in Kardashian’s backyard so that he could have a connection with his children even when he isn’t physically present at his ex’s home in Calabasas, California.

caption Disick and a colleague construct the kids’ playhouse in Kardashian’s backyard. source E!

“Too bad it wasn’t ready when you lived here,” Kardashian said to Disick. “That could’ve been your room.”

caption Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick surveying the playhouse during construction. source E!

When all was said and done, the Disick children’s new house was far more luxurious than most people’s homes.

caption The Disick kids’ new pad. source E!

Which is no surprise considering Mason, 9, requested “a table, mini fridge, and intercom for sushi” in the miniature home.

caption Mason Disick making demands for his new palace. source E!

“I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” Disick told Us Weekly of his kids’ playhouse, which he said cost more than $100,000 to build.

caption Scott Disick’s inspiration for his children’s backyard playhouse. source E!

Source: Us Weekly

The inside of the playhouse is equally lavish, with a loft bed and tons of toys to go around.

caption Can I live here? source E!

Mason, for one, was impressed with his dad’s work.

caption Mason Disick surveys his new kingdom. source E!

But Penelope, 7, was seemingly too preoccupied to notice.

caption Her tongue does not, in fact, touch her nose. source E!

The Disick kids are set for the foreseeable future. Good luck finding housing this nice!