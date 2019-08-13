Scott Disick made his kids a $100,000 playhouse that is nicer than your apartment

- source
- Scott Disick, the TV personality and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, has recently embarked on a new project: a house-flipping show on E! called “Flip It Like Disick.”
- And for one of his first architectural feats during the debut season of the series, the notorious party boy and father of Kardashian’s three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – built a playhouse for his kids.
- Disick and his crew constructed the loft-style structure in Kardashian’s backyard in Calabasas, California, so that he could have a connection with his kids even when he isn’t physically present at his ex’s home.
- According to Us Weekly, the house cost more than $100,000 to build.
- Check out photos of the Disick kids’ lavish new crib – which is undoubtedly nicer than your own house – below.
Running for father of the year over here #FlipItLikeDisick
— Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) August 12, 2019
Check out the luxurious playhouse, which is undoubtedly nicer than your current home, below:
Scott Disick — Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children — recently kicked off a new E! series called “Flip it Like Disick!”
In the show, the 36-year-old and his crew remodel homes in pursuit of a profit.
On one of the first episodes of the debut season, Disick decides to build a playhouse for his three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
“Too bad it wasn’t ready when you lived here,” Kardashian said to Disick. “That could’ve been your room.”
When all was said and done, the Disick children’s new house was far more luxurious than most people’s homes.
Which is no surprise considering Mason, 9, requested “a table, mini fridge, and intercom for sushi” in the miniature home.
“I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” Disick told Us Weekly of his kids’ playhouse, which he said cost more than $100,000 to build.
Source: Us Weekly
The inside of the playhouse is equally lavish, with a loft bed and tons of toys to go around.
Mason, for one, was impressed with his dad’s work.
But Penelope, 7, was seemingly too preoccupied to notice.
The Disick kids are set for the foreseeable future. Good luck finding housing this nice!
