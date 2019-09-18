Scott Disick just flipped another home in California, and it’s listed for $6.89 million — double its original price. Here’s a look at the transformation.

caption Scott Disick has remodeled a home in Hidden Hills, California. source Presley Ann/Getty; The Agency

Scott Disick, a TV personality known for appearing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Flip It Like Disick,” has remodeled another multimillion-dollar California home and is looking to cash in big.

The two-story farmhouse sits in Hidden Hills, a swanky, gated community where the median home value is a staggering $3,285,800.

Disick bought the five-bedroom home for $3,235,000 back in April of 2018. After putting a contemporary spin on the traditional farmhouse, he re-listed it for $6.89 million.

This isn’t the first time Disick has remodeled a home in Hidden Hills. In 2015, he bought a home in the community for $5.98 million. Around six months later, he put it back on the market for $8.8 million. However, with no bites, the home is now available as a rental that costs $60,000 a night.

But Disick is hoping he’ll have better luck with this reimagined, luxury farmhouse. If it sells for its asking price, he will more than double his money.

Keep reading for a side-by-side look at the transformation.

Scott Disick, a popular TV personality, flips and remodels luxury homes in California on his television show “Flip It Like Disick.”

One of his latest projects includes a multimillion-dollar farmhouse in Hidden Hills, California.

The entire home spans 5,663 square feet.

In September of 2019, Disick re-listed the property for $6.89 million – more than double its original price.

Hidden Hills is a swanky, gated community located in Los Angeles County. The median home value here is a staggering $3,285,800.

Before: Here’s what the home looked like prior to Disick’s renovations.

Disick bought the traditional-style home back in April of 2018, and it wasn’t cheap: According to Realtor.com, he shelled out $3,235,000 for it.

After: And this is what it looks like, now that Disick has completed the house flip.

Before: The home’s entrance featured a dark wood floor and ornate accents in the window and the stairs.

The home dates back nearly 50 years. According to People, it was built in 1973.

After: That same entrance now has a sleek, modern look.

Details like a 10-foot-high glass pivot front door give the home a new, modern feel.

Before: The living room was defined by a large, rock-pattern fireplace.

Disick spent over a year putting a contemporary spin on both the exterior and interior of the home.

After: A modern fireplace and large white sofa have now taken the place of the outdated living room.

Before: The old kitchen appears to have been closed off from the rest of the house.

After: The kitchen now has an open floorplan.

The remodeled kitchen also boasts white-oak cabinetry, a marble island, and a built-in espresso machine.

Before: Prior to the renovations, another dimly lit living area in the home featured different colored chairs and a few scattered plants.

After: Now, living areas throughout the home are both bright and spacious.

Before: This bedroom featured a dark floor and heavy furniture.

After: Now, the bedroom has a light wood floor, new windows, and more minimalistic furniture.

Along with five bedrooms, the renovated home also has six full bathrooms.

Amenities include a wine cellar …

… and an outdoor, wooden pavilion.

The backyard also features a zero-edge pool and spa.

