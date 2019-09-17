Scott Disick gave his daughter Penelope’s room a $20,000 pink makeover. See the before-and-after photos.

caption Scott Disick and Penelope make ceramic bowls during the episode. source E!

Scott Disick, the TV personality and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, now stars in a house-flipping show on E! called “Flip It Like Disick.”

After building a playhouse for his kids failed to impress his daughter Penelope, Disick decided to remodel her bedroom as well.

With a $20,000 budget, Disick and his team of interior designers transformed Penelope’s bedroom into a pink paradise featuring a large-scale portrait of Penelope herself.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Scott Disick, the TV personality and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, now stars in a house-flipping show on E! called “Flip It Like Disick.”

For one of his first architectural feats during the debut season of the series, the notorious party boy and father of Kardashian’s three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – built a playhouse for his children. Mason was impressed with the outcome of his dad’s project, but Penelope was too distracted to acknowledge his efforts.

So, a few episodes later, Disick decided to once again try his hand at impressing his only daughter. This time, he would remodel her room at his house.

“Because she goes back and forth to her mom Kourtney’s house because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s,” Disick said. “And I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.”

With a $20,000 budget, Disick and his team of interior designers transformed Penelope’s bedroom into a pink paradise featuring a backlit headboard, pink pillows and blankets, a new rug and swivel chair, and a large-scale portrait of Penelope herself.

Check out Penelope’s full room overhaul below:

Scott Disick — Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children — recently kicked off a new E! series called “Flip it Like Disick!”

caption Scott Disick in the title sequence of “Flip It Like Disick.” source E!

In the show, the 36-year-old and his crew remodel homes in pursuit of a profit.

caption Scott Disick helping demolish a home on “Flip It Like Disick.” source E!

But sometimes, the father-of-three sets aside his money-making ambitions to create something for his kids.

caption Scott Disick’s eldest children — Mason and Penelope — with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. source Vantage News/IPx

In one of the show’s first episodes, Disick spent more than $100,000 to build a lavish playhouse for his kids in Kardashian’s backyard.

caption The playhouse Disick built for his kids in his ex’s backyard. source E!

The playhouse got rave reviews from Mason, Disick’s eldest child.

caption Mason was impressed with his father’s work. source E!

But Penelope, his 7-year-old daughter, seemed too distracted to appreciate her dad’s efforts.

caption Her tongue does not, in fact, touch her nose. source E!

So a few episodes later, Disick decided to try his hand at impressing his daughter again. This time, he would remodel her room at his house.

caption Scott Disick’s house in Hidden Hills, California. source E!

Disick said Penelope had been raving about how cool Mason’s room was.

caption Mason’s room at Scott Disick’s house. source E!

Plus, Disick wanted to ensure that his little girl is “as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s” since he and Kardashian are separated but co-parent.

caption Scott Disick and Penelope make ceramic bowls during the episode. source E!

Penelope’s room was admittedly bland prior to the renovation. “I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect,” Disick said.

caption Penelope’s room in Scott Disick’s house prior to the renovation. source E!

There was just one problem. “I cannot say I know anything about decorating a little girl’s room,” Disick said. “If it were up to me, I’d make the walls concrete and poured cement floors and leave it at that.”

caption Scott Disick explains his plans for Penelope’s room. source E!

So he teamed up with some interior designers with whom he regularly works to bring Penelope’s dream room to life.

caption Penelope, Scott Disick, and a team of interior designers. source E!

They consulted Penelope on what she wanted. She had a number of peculiar requests, including a “slime pit.”

caption Penelope lounging in her bedroom. source E!

The 7-year-old also requested a mirrored ceiling, to which Disick replied “that’s never gonna happen.”

caption Penelope and Scott Disick mull over her room renovation plans. source E!

Disick suggested that they could build a bench under her window, but Penelope thought that would be “cheesy.”

caption Scott Disick and Penelope. source E!

There was another request that Disick had trouble coming to terms with: painting the entire room pink.

caption Scott Disick and Penelope. source E!

But he eventually overcame his aversion to the bright color and started planning the dream room.

caption Swatches of paint on Penelope’s bedroom walls. source E!

He commissioned a portrait of Penelope from the Los Angeles-based pop artists known as the Kaplan Twins.

caption The Kaplan twins signed the back of Penelope’s portrait. source E!

Source: The Kaplan Twins

Disick was very impressed with the outcome when his assistant revealed the portrait to him.

caption Penelope’s portrait. source E!

And soon enough, the rest of the room was ready, pink walls and all.

caption Penelope’s room after the renovation. source E!

This time around, Penelope seemed thrilled with her dad’s work.

caption Scott Disick and his team reveal the new bedroom to Penelope. source E!

Disick and his team replaced Penelope’s stark, white bedding…

caption Penelope’s room before the renovation. source E!

…with a pink duvet, throw blanket, and fluffy throw pillows.

caption Penelope’s room after the renovation. source E!

And they replaced her boring, run-of-the-mill light fixture…

caption Penelope’s old light fixture. source E!

…with a modern, elegant chandelier.

caption Penelope’s new chandelier. source E!

And, to top it all off, the wall behind her new bed features rainbow lights so she can change the color on a whim.

caption Penelope’s bed frame and backlighting. source E!

Penelope did, however, think she looked like “an elf” in her portrait.

caption Penelope and Scott Disick take in her new portrait. source E!

“The look on P’s face when she saw that all-pink room was honestly priceless,” Disick said. “Those are the things that I really, really do enjoy in life now.”

caption Penelope takes in her new digs. source E!

“She’s just like, the love of my life,” Disick added. “She just recently came around to being a daddy’s girl. Now she’s obsessed with me and it’s like the best thing ever.”